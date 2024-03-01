(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Taylor Maritime Investments Ltd, up 5.8% at 69.40 pence, 12-month range 63.00p-95.80p. Shares in the specialist dry bulk shipping investor rise. Venture capitalist investor Christian Oldendorff ups stake to 15.3% from 10.6% previously.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Superdry PLC, down 8.9% at 36.74p, 12-month range 14.26p-135.80p. The clothing retailer falls, after it says that it is extending its PUSU deadline with Chief Executive Julian Dunkerton. It has been extended to March 29. Earlier in February, Dunkerton confirmed that he is in discussions with potential financing partners. This could include a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the company, not already owned by him. "Discussions with Julian Dunkerton and potential sponsors regarding a possible offer for the company remain ongoing alongside the company's continued work on its turnaround plan, including its exploration of various material cost saving options, which is expected to be an important element of any such offer," Superdry says.

