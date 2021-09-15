Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/15 04:32:36 am
305.25 GBX   -0.73%
04:32aSUPERDRY PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding
DJ
09/08SUPERDRY PLC : Blocklisting Interim Review
DJ
08/31SUPERDRY PLC : Total Voting Rights
DJ
Superdry plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09/15/2021 | 04:32am EDT
Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Sep-2021 / 09:31 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry' or 'the Company')

15 September 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

On 13 September 2021, the following transactions by PDMRs took place in relation to Superdry's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP'). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs, under which employees are able to buy shares in the Company of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), using deductions from salary in each calendar month ('Partnership Shares'), and receive allocations of matching free Ordinary Shares ('Matching Shares').

Details of the number of Partnership Shares purchased by the PDMRs at a price of GBP3.195 per Ordinary Share, and the number of Matching Shares allocated by the SIP Trustees to the PDMRs for no consideration, are set out against their names in the table below. 

Name / Position of PDMR                       Number of          Number of 
                                              Partnership Shares Matching Shares 
Phil Dickinson - Creative Director            48                 4 
Jon Wragg - Wholesale and E-Commerce Director 47                 5

The PDMRs notified the Company of the above transactions on 13 September 2021.

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification(s) below, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
              Name                                                 1. Phil Dickinson 
a                                                                  2. Jon Wragg 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
              Position/status                                      1. Creative Director 
a                                                                  2. Wholesale and E-Commerce Director 
 
              Initial notification /Amendment 
b                                                                  Initial Notification 
 
              Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
3             monitor 
 
              Name 
a                                                                  Superdry Plc 
 
              LEI 
b                                                                  213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of     Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 
              instrument 
 
 
a 
              Identification code 
                                                                   ISIN: GB00B60BD277 
 
 
              Nature of the transaction                            Purchase and allocation of Partnership and Matching 
                                                                   Shares (no consideration), respectively, under the 
b                                                                  Superdry Share Incentive Plan. 
 
                                                                   Price(s)                      Volume(s) 
              Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                                   1.GBP3.195+nil                  1.48+4 
c 
                                                                   2.GBP3.195+nil                  2.47+5 
 
 
                                                                   Price(s)                      Volume(s) 
              Aggregated information                               1.GBP153.36                     1.52 
d 
                                                                   2.GBP150.17                     2.52 
 
              Date of the transaction 
e                                                                  13 September 2021 
 
              Place of the transaction 
f                                                                  London Stock Exchange (XLON) 
 
For further information: 
 
Superdry plc 
Ruth Daniels 
Group General Counsel 
and Company Secretary 
+44 (0) 1242 586643

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          SDRY 
LEI Code:      213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
Sequence No.:  122228 
EQS News ID:   1233525 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1233525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 15, 2021 04:31 ET (08:31 GMT)

