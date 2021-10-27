Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Directorate change 27-Oct-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SuperdryPlc
(Superdry or the Company)
27 October 2021 Notification of Board changes
The Company announces the following changes in the roles, functions, and responsibilities of directors.
Independent Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria stepped down from the Audit Committee, with effect from 22 October 2021.
