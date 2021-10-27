Log in
    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC

(SGP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10/27 05:14:26 am
284.75 GBX   -0.96%
Superdry plc : Directorate change

10/27/2021 | 05:01am EDT
Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Directorate change 27-Oct-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SuperdryPlc

(Superdry or the Company)

27 October 2021 Notification of Board changes

The Company announces the following changes in the roles, functions, and responsibilities of directors.

Independent Non-Executive Director Faisal Galaria stepped down from the Audit Committee, with effect from 22 October 2021. 

 
For further information: 
 
Superdry Plc 
Ruth Daniels 
                          +44 (0) 1242 586643 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B60BD277 
Category Code:  BOA 
TIDM:           SDRY 
LEI Code:       213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   125259 
EQS News ID:    1243800 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243800&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

