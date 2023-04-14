Advanced search
    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC

(SGP)
04:41:41 2023-04-14 am EDT
87.90 GBX   -17.70%
Superdry withdraws profit outlook on challenging environment

04/14/2023 | 04:22am EDT
(Alliance News) - Superdry PLC on Friday said it withdrew its profit guidance, citing the cost of living crisis in the UK and poor weather, despite anticipating a rise in revenue.

Superdry shares fell 17% to 88.88 pence each on Friday morning in London.

The Cheltenham, England-based clothing retailer, said it withdraw its existing guidance of "broadly breakeven" adjusted pretax profit in financial 2023 ending April 30, compared to a profit of GBP21.9 million in financial 2022.

"Retail sales in February and March, whilst showing significant year-on-year like-for-like growth, have not met our expectations. This can partly be attributed to factors outside the company's control, including the cost-of-living crisis having a significant impact on spending and footfall, and poor weather resulting in less demand for our new spring-summer collection. These trends are consistent across both the UK and Europe. Wholesale performance continues to lag the rest of the group, although we are making progress in working with our partners to support their recovery," the company explained.

Meanwhile, Superdry expects revenue of between GBP615 million and GBP635 million, up at least 0.9% from GBP609.6 million a year prior.

Founder & Chief Executive Officer Julian Dunkerton said: "While we continue to deliver like-for-like growth in retail sales, we need to ensure our business is in the right shape to navigate these difficult times, which is why we are looking hard at our cost base."

The company added it is considering issuing shares to strengthen its balance sheet.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

