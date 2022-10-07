Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Superdry plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGP   GB00B60BD277

SUPERDRY PLC

(SGP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:25 2022-10-07 am EDT
110.30 GBX   +7.71%
02:12aSuperdry : Financial Document
PU
10/02Superdry : Form of Proxy 2022
PU
07/06Superdry designer wins £100,000 payout amid assumption she was too old to quit
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Superdry returns to profit but cautious on near future

10/07/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past a window display at a Superdry store in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - British fashion group Superdry returned to profit in the year to April 30 but said it was cautious in the near term citing economic factors including high inflation and the impact of these on consumer spending.

The company, best known for its sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets and coats, also stressed the importance of refinancing an asset backed lending facility which expires at the end of January 2023.

Superdry, whose shares have fallen 63% this year, made an adjusted profit before tax of 21.9 million pounds ($24.4 million) versus a loss of 12.6 million in the previous year.

Revenue rose 9.6% to 609.6 million pounds.

It said it had made an encouraging start to this financial year but forecast profit would fall to between 10 million pounds and 20 million pounds, as cost inflation puts pressure on margins.

($1 = 0.8970 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
All news about SUPERDRY PLC
02:12aSuperdry : Financial Document
PU
10/02Superdry : Form of Proxy 2022
PU
07/06Superdry designer wins £100,000 payout amid assumption she was too old to quit
AQ
06/10Superdry plc Announces Directorate Changes. Effective June9, 2022
CI
06/10Superdry plc Announces Resignation of Faisal Galaria as Non-Executive Director
CI
05/13Superdry lifted by shoppers' return to stores
AQ
04/12Global markets live: Honda, Shopify, Meta, ASOS, Gilead Sciences...
MS
04/12Lalique Wins Exclusive License To Create, Sell Perfumes For Superdry Brand
MT
01/27Are we still in the Goldilocks zone?
MS
01/27Analyst recommendations: Berkshire Hathaway, Intel, Microsoft, P..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERDRY PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 611 M 684 M 684 M
Net income 2022 12,5 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net Debt 2022 249 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,78x
Yield 2022 0,18%
Capitalization 84,1 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart SUPERDRY PLC
Duration : Period :
Superdry plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERDRY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 102,40 GBX
Average target price 312,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 205%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julian Marc Dunkerton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shaun Simon Wills Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Olov Urban Sjölander Chairman
Matt Horwood Chief Technology Officer
Silvana Bonello Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERDRY PLC-63.10%94
INDITEX-23.80%66 485
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.20.32%56 283
KERING-35.49%55 065
ROSS STORES, INC.-21.40%30 625
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-39.91%17 449