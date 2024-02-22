(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities PLC, up 9.2% at 69.00 pence, 12-month range 59.00p-103.00p. The firm has upped the size of its buyback, believing its current share price "materially undervalues the company". It has increased the size of its buyback to GBP10 million, taking it GBP20 million. This is in light of the "persistent disconnect between GSEO's portfolio value and the value inferred by its share price". The firm invests in energy infrastructure.

Regional REIT, up 3.6% at 22.80p, 12-month range 19.88p-64.00p. The real estate investment trust declared a 1.20 pence per share fourth-quarter dividend. It also announces a 71.4% active office occupation across its portfolio, rising from 65.4% in June, and above the pre-pandemic estimated occupation of 70%, according to a survey of tenants.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Superdry PLC, down 3.1% at 35.68p, 12-month range 14.26p-135.80p. The retailer's shares return some of their strong weekly gain. On Monday, Sky News reported Davidson Kempner, the New York-based investment management firm, is in discussions with Julian Dunkerton about backing an offer for Superdry. Dunkerton founded Superdry.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

