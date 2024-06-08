Superhouse Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
For the full year, sales was INR 6,438.11 million compared to INR 7,371.53 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,772.81 million compared to INR 7,765.72 million a year ago. Net income was INR 124.95 million compared to INR 265.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.54 compared to INR 27.44 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.54 compared to INR 27.44 a year ago.