Superhouse Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 1,588.19 million compared to INR 1,678.62 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 1,689.94 million compared to INR 1,760.36 million a year ago. Net income was INR 39.95 million compared to INR 71.62 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.29 compared to INR 6.84 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.29 compared to INR 6.84 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 6,438.11 million compared to INR 7,371.53 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 6,772.81 million compared to INR 7,765.72 million a year ago. Net income was INR 124.95 million compared to INR 265.78 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.54 compared to INR 27.44 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 12.54 compared to INR 27.44 a year ago.