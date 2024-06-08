Superhouse Limited is an India-based company that is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting leather, leather goods and textile goods. The Companyâs businesses include footwear articles for men, women and children; safety footwear; leather accessories; safety wear, and equestrian products. It has approximately 22 manufacturing capacities, which are located across different cities in India and subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and United Arab Emirates. The Company's products include Menâs footwear, Womenâs footwear, Childrenâs footwear, Rubber vulcanized boots, industrial workwear, safety helmets, fall protection harnesses and equipment, bags, belts, wallets, saddle pads, boots, protective jackets, textile garments, and others. It has approximately four footwear manufacturing facilities operating out of Unnao and Agra. The Company also manufactures, exports, and supplies work wear, fashion wear, and socks.