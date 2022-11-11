Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Delivers Revenue Growth of 45% to $5.2 million with Expanded Margins in Third Quarter 2022

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See comments regarding the use of non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of the third quarter GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the tables of this release.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Our third quarter results were solid and near the high end range of our expectations as our teams continued to execute well to meet increasing demand for our tools and services,” commented

Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO. “Importantly, we have also strengthened the earnings power of the company as we delivered net income of $639 thousand and achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million, the highest level in more than four years, which yielded an impressive 29.5% margin.”

He added, “We believe that we continue to position ourselves well for the demand that exists for our Drill-N-Ream® (“DNR”), both domestically and internationally, and our contract services work. We have enhanced our manufacturing team and processes, and are expanding our capacity and improving our throughput with investments in two new machining centers, one of which came online during the third quarter. The second machining center is expected to be operational during the first quarter of 2023. On the international front, we continue to advance our efforts as we have begun the process to setup a refurbishment facility in Dubai and have bolstered our team with a new sales and marketing lead that has made meaningful headway in Kuwait. We are also looking forward to leveraging our new sales channel partner to drive great exposure throughout the Middle East region.”

Third Quarter 2022 Review

($ in thousands, except per share amounts; See at “Definitions” the composition of product/service revenue categories.)

September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Change

Sequential Change

Year/Year North America 4,623 4,021 3,041 15.0 % 52.0 % International 550 520 521 5.8 % 5.6 % Total Revenue $ 5,173 $ 4,541 $ 3,562 13.9 % 45.2 % Tool (DNR) Revenue 3,343 2,892 2,346 15.6 % 42.5 % Contract Services 1,829 1,649 1,216 10.9 % 50.5 % Total Revenue $ 5,173 $ 4,541 $ 3,562 13.9 % 45.2 %

Revenue growth reflects the continued recovery in the North America oil & gas industry and improving market conditions in the Middle East. Also contributing was strong demand for the manufacture and refurbishment of drill bits and other related tools for the Company’s long-time legacy customer.

For the third quarter of 2022, North America revenue comprised approximately 89% of total revenue, with remaining revenue all within the Middle East. Revenue in North America grew 52% year-over-year from increased Tool Revenue and strong growth in Contract Services.

Third Quarter 2022 Operating Costs

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, June 30, September 30, Change Change 2022 2022 2021 Sequential Year/Year Cost of revenue $ 2,231 $ 2,116 $ 1,442 5.4 % 54.7 % As a percent of sales 43.1 % 46.6 % 40.5 % Selling, general, & administrative $ 1,723 $ 1,894 $ 1,551 -9.0 % 11.1 % As a percent of sales 33.3 % 41.7 % 43.6 % Depreciation & amortization $ 363 $ 403 $ 405 -10.0 % -10.5 % Total operating expenses $ 4,316 $ 4,413 $ 3,399 -2.2 % 27.0 % Operating income $ 856 $ 128 $ 163 568.8 % 424.0 % As a percent of sales 16.6 % 2.8 % 4.6 % Other (expense) income including income tax expense $ (217 ) $ (184 ) $ (169 ) 18.0 % 28.1 % Net income (loss) $ 639 $ (57 ) $ (6 ) NM NM Diluted income (loss) per share 0.02 (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,525 $ 831 $ 853 83.5 % 78.8 % As a percent of sales 29.5 % 18.3 % 23.9 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense, and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP’s use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

The year-over-year increase in the cost of revenue as a percent of revenue was the result of global inflationary headwinds and an expansion of the Company’s workforce to accommodate for its current and expected demand.

Selling, general & administrative expenses were 33.3% of revenue, a significant improvement from the prior-year period due to the leverage on higher sales volume.

Depreciation and amortization expense decreased 10.5% year-over-year to $363 thousand due to fully amortizing a portion of intangible assets and fully depreciating manufacturing center equipment.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.0 million. Cash generated by operations for the year-to-date period was $1.3 million compared with $1.4 million in the prior-year period. Higher net income was offset by working capital timing and an increase in inventory to combat supply chain inefficiencies and in support of the Company’s growth. Year-to-date capital expenditures of $2.6 million were related to machining capacity expansion, higher maintenance activities, and an increase in the Company’s Middle East DNR rental tool fleet. The comparable period in 2021 had $589 thousand of capital spending. The Company refined its capital spending expectations for fiscal 2022 to range between

$3.5 million to $4.0 million.

Total debt was $3.0 million at September 30, 2022. Subsequent to quarter-end, in October, the Company made the final $750 thousand principal payment on its Hard Rock Note.

2022 Guidance

The full year 2022 expectations reflect the projected impact from the sale of the $3.8 million stage one Middle East DNR fleet to Bin Zayed Petroleum in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenue: $22 million to $24 million

SG&A: $7.0 million to $7.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1): $6.5 million to $7.5 million

Without the $3.8 million DNR fleet sale, expected 2022 revenue would be between $18 million and

$20 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 to $5.0 million.

(1) See “Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information about this non-GAAP measure.

Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue:

Tool (DNR) Revenue is the sum of tool sales/rental revenue and other related tool revenue, which is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees.

Contract Services revenue is comprised of repair and manufacturing services for drill bits and other tools or products for customers.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® wellbore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitations, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Company’s strategy, future operations, success at developing future tools, the Company’s effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and ability to outperform are forward-looking statements. The use of words “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project”, “forecast,” “should” or “plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on the oil and natural gas industry, the effectiveness of success at expansion in the Middle East, options available for market channels in North America, the deferral of the commercialization of the Strider technology, the success of the Company’s business strategy and prospects for growth; the market success of the Company’s specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, its cash flow and liquidity; financial projections and actual operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company’s plans and described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Forward Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Forward-looking adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort largely because forecasting or predicting our future operating results is subject to many factors out of our control or not readily predictable. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s fiscal 2022 and future financial results. This non-GAAP financial measure is a preliminary estimate and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with purchase accounting, quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and preliminary financial data set forth in this presentation may be material.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statements Of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue North America $ 4,622,614 $ 3,040,689 $ 12,388,747 $ 9,527,395 International 549,931 521,229 1,454,805 1,384,103 Total revenue $ 5,172,545 $ 3,561,918 $ 13,843,552 $ 10,911,498 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue 2,230,706 1,441,943 6,114,705 3,841,713 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,723,221 1,551,462 5,264,270 4,540,134 Depreciation and amortization expense 362,773 405,225 1,176,151 1,680,804 Total operating costs and expenses 4,316,700 3,398,630 12,555,126 10,062,651 Operating Income (Loss) 855,845 163,289 1,288,426 (676,971 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 10,544 49 13,720 147 Interest expense (154,108 ) (130,221 ) (410,707 ) (413,798 ) Gain (Loss) on disposition of assets, net (29,381 ) - (51,527 ) (1,187 ) Total other expense (172,945 ) (130,172 ) (448,514 ) (414,838 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 682,900 33,117 839,912 (1,091,809 ) Income tax expense (44,169 ) (39,327 ) (107,852 ) (82,976 ) Net income (loss) $ 638,731 $ (6,210 ) $ 732,060 $ (1,174,785 ) Basic income (loss) per common share $ 0.02 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 28,845,456 26,154,202 28,440,722 25,894,397 . Diluted income (loss) per common Share $ 0.02 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.05 ) Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 28,855,456 26,154,202 28,450,722 25,894,397

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,046,754 $ 2,822,100 Accounts receivable, net 4,083,645 2,871,932 Prepaid expenses 564,176 435,595 Inventories 1,623,051 1,174,635 Other current assets 774,799 55,159 Total current assets 9,092,425 7,359,421 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,427,003 6,930,329 Intangible assets, net 111,111 236,111 Right of use Asset (net of amortizaton) 688,673 20,518 Other noncurrent assets 111,519 65,880 Total assets $ 18,430,731 $ 14,612,259 Liabilities and Owners' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,264,952 $ 1,139,091 Accrued expenses 883,572 467,462 Accrued Income tax 264,081 206,490 Current portion of Operating Lease Liability 202,350 13,716 Current portion of Long-term Financial Obligation 72,344 65,678 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 2,319,727 2,195,759 Current portion of Deferred Income 63,281 - Total current liabilities 5,070,307 4,088,196 Operating Lease Liability 486,323 6,802 Long-term Financial Obligation 4,057,537 4,112,658 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 684,038 256,675 Deferred Income 611,719 Total liabilities 10,909,924 8,464,331 Shareholders' equity Common stock (28,235,001 and 25,762,342) 29,245 28,235 Additional paid-in-capital 43,711,009 43,071,201 Accumulated deficit (36,219,447 ) (36,951,508 ) Total shareholders' equity 7,520,807 6,147,928 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 18,430,731 $ 14,612,259

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ 732,060 $ (1,174,785 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,176,151 1,680,804 Stock-based compensation expense 640,816 530,595 Loss on disposition of rental fleet 23,012 - Loss / (Gain) on sale or dispositon of assets 28,515 1,187 Amortization of deferred loan cost 13,893 13,893 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,211,713 ) (700,451 ) Inventories (446,866 ) (37,631 ) Prepaid expenses and other current and noncurrent assets (893,860 ) (161,564 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,216,974 1,168,317 Income Tax expense 57,591 71,376 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 1,336,573 1,391,741 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of propety, plant and equipment (2,600,902 ) (589,099 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets - 50,000 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Investing Activities (2,600,902 ) (539,099 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (508,146 ) (1,146,309 ) Proceeds received from debt borrowings 997,134 - Payments on revolving loan (633,440 ) (540,078 ) Proceeds received from revolving loan 633,435 1,341,702 Net Cash Used In Financing Activities 488,983 (344,685 ) Net change in Cash (775,346 ) 507,957 Cash at Beginning of Period 2,822,100 1,961,441 Cash at End of Period $ 2,046,754 $ 2,469,398

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 638,731 $ (6,210 ) $ (56,510 ) Add back Depreciation and amortization 362,773 405,225 402,648 Interest expense, net 143,564 130,172 129,760 Share-based compensation 218,217 196,096 212,469 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense 44,169 39,327 32,299 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 29,381 - 22,146 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 1,525,035 $ 852,810 $ 831,012 GAAP Revenue $ 5,172,545 $ 3,561,919 $ 4,540,842 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.5 % 23.9 % 18.3 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company’s method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it.

