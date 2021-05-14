Superior Drilling Products : Revenue Increased 57% Sequentially to $2.4 million in First Quarter 2021 (Form 8-K) 05/14/2021 | 02:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Revenue Increased 57% Sequentially to $2.4 million in First Quarter 2021 ● First quarter revenue grew $0.9 million to $2.4 million over trailing fourth quarter as market steadily improves ● U.S. market conditions strengthening and market share expanding driving revenue in North America up 74% over trailing quarter ● Tool revenue grew 84% over the trailing quarter while Contract Services revenue was up 19% ● Cost savings efforts and improved revenue resulted in positive cash generation from operations; ended quarter with $2.3 million of cash on hand ● Restructured international team to build market opportunity while expanding relationships with major oil field service companies to deepen market reach VERNAL, UT, May 12, 2021 - Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) ('SDP' or the 'Company'), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2021 ended March 31, 2021. Troy Meier, Chairman and CEO, commented, 'The pace of activity is encouraging as markets begin to recover. Demand for new Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tools in North America continued through April as market conditions strengthen. We believe we are also continuing to gain market share in this depressed environment as more operators recognize both the production efficiencies gained and costs saved when using the DNR for their drilling operations. Drill bit refurbishment activity has increased as well during the quarter, with the growing number of drill rigs operating in the U.S.' He added, 'We are bringing back fabricators, advancing new drill bit development and we are making progress on broader marketing and servicing agreements with much larger entities that have the breadth to extend and deepen our market reach. While we are not expecting the market in the U.S. to return to pre-COVID levels, we believe that there is still plenty of room for improvement and more market penetration potential for the DNR. We have also restructured our international development team to improve returns on our investments in those markets while also advancing the agreements needed to gain market share.' Mr. Meier concluded, 'We are optimistic about the recovery supporting growth through 2021. More significantly, we are excited about the changes we are making in the organization and the relationships we are building that we expect to drive significant growth for the Company in the long-term.' - MORE - Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results May 12, 2021 Page 2 of 8 First Quarter 2021 Review ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (See at 'Definitions' the composition of product/service revenue categories.) ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Change Sequential Change Year/Year North America 2,092 1,203 4,581 73.9 % (54.3 )% International 332 338 777 (1.7 )% (57.2 )% Total Revenue $ 2,425 $ 1,541 $ 5,358 57.3 % (54.7 )% Tool Sales/Rental $ 831 $ 342 $ 1,768 143.0 % (53.0 )% Other Related Tool Revenue 832 561 1,845 48.3 % (54.9 )% Tool Revenue 1,664 903 3,613 84.2 % (54.0 )% Contract Services 761 638 1,745 19.3 % (56.4 )% Total Revenue $ 2,425 $ 1,541 $ 5,358 57.3 % (54.7 )% Revenue increased sequentially $884 thousand, or 57%, over the trailing fourth quarter as market share and market conditions improved. The year-over-year comparison reflects the impact of the global pandemic on the oil & gas production industry. The market in North America is improving more rapidly than international markets. Revenue in North America increased 74% from increased tool sales, as well as higher royalty and repair fees. Contract Services revenue also improved sequentially reflecting increased drill bit refurbishment. International revenue was relatively unchanged from the trailing fourth quarter as the market recovery is lagging similar to the lag in decline this market had through 2020. First Quarter 2021 Operating Costs ($ in thousands,except per share amounts) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Change Sequential Change Year/Year Cost of revenue $ 1,176 $ 821 $ 2,315 43.2 % (49.2 )% As a percent of sales 48.5 % 53.3 % 43.2 % Selling, general & administrative $ 1,516 $ 1,483 $ 2,018 2.2 % (24.9 )% As a percent of sales 62.5 % 96.2 % 37.7 % Depreciation & amortization $ 690 $ 682 $ 761 1.2 % (9.3 )% Total operating expenses $ 3,381 $ 2,986 $ 5,093 13.2 % (33.6 )% Operating Income (loss) $ (957 ) $ (1,445 ) $ 265 NM NM As a % of sales (39.5 )% (93.8 )% 4.9 % Other (expense) income including

income tax (expense) $ (145 ) $ 790 $ (67 ) NM NM Net income (loss) $ (1,102 ) $ (655 ) $ 198 NM NM Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.01 NM NM Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (11 ) $ (494 ) $ 1,221 NM NM (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock compensation expense and unusual items. See the attached tables for important disclosures regarding SDP's use of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA. Total operating expenses increased 13% over the trailing fourth quarter, while revenue increased 57% demonstrating the effect of cost reduction efforts and the operating leverage gained from higher volume. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results May 12, 2021 Page 3 of 8 Net loss for the quarter was $1.1 million compared with $0.7 million in the trailing fourth quarter which included a $0.9 million benefit from the government forgiveness of SBA debt. Compared with the trailing fourth quarter, Adjusted EBITDA(1) improved sequentially as a result of increased sales and operating leverage gained from higher volume. The Company believes that when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ('GAAP'), Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance. Balance Sheet and Liquidity Cash at the end of the quarter was $2.3 million, up from $2.0 million at the end of 2020. Cash provided by operations in the first quarter of 2021 was $139 thousand. Long-term debt, including the current portion at March 31, 2021, was $3.0 million. Definitions and Composition of Product/Service Revenue: Contract Services Revenue is comprised of drill bit and other repair and manufacturing services. Other Related Tool Revenue is comprised of royalties and fleet maintenance fees. Tool Sales/Rental revenue is comprised of revenue from either the sale of tools or tools rented to customers. Tool Revenue is the sum of Other Related Tool Revenue and Tool Sales/Rental revenue. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8470. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.sdpi.com/events . A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. ET) the day of the teleconference until Wednesday, May 19, 2021. To listen to the archived call, please call (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13718357, or access the webcast replay at www.sdpi.com , where a transcript will be posted once available. About Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers' custom products. The Company's strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry. Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com . Safe Harbor Regarding Forward Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements and information that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitations, the continued impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Company's strategy, future operations, success at developing future tools, the Company's effectiveness at executing its business strategy and plans, financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, and ability to outperform are forward-looking statements. The use of words 'could,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'may,' 'continue,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'project', 'forecast,' 'should' or 'plan, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward -looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements reflect the beliefs and expectations of the Company and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among other factors, the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related impact on the oil and natural gas industry, the effectiveness of success at expansion in the Middle East, options available for market channels in North America, the deferral of the commercialization of the Strider technology, the success of the Company's business strategy and prospects for growth; the market success of the Company's specialized tools, effectiveness of its sales efforts, its cash flow and liquidity; financial projections and actual operating results; the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures; the availability and terms of capital; competition and government regulations; and general economic conditions. These and other factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the Company's plans and described herein. For more information, contact investor relations: Deborah K. Pawlowski, Kei Advisors LLC (716) 843-3908, dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results May 12, 2021 Page 4 of 8 Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue North America $ 2,092,200 $ 4,580,510 International 332,453 777,253 Total revenue $ 2,424,653 $ 5,357,763 Operating cost and expenses Cost of revenue 1,175,593 2,314,508 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,515,590 2,017,899 Depreciation and amortization expense 690,074 760,764 Total operating costs and expenses 3,381,257 5,093,171 Operating Income (loss) (956,604 ) 264,592 Other income (expense) Interest income 48 4,688 Interest expense (138,057 ) (177,258 ) Loss on Fixed Asset Impairment - (30,000 ) Gain (loss) on sale or disposition of assets 10,000 142,234 Total other expense (128,009 ) (60,336 ) Income (loss) Before Income Taxes $ (1,084,613 ) $ 204,256 Income tax expense (800 ) (6,210 ) Foreign Tax (16,380 ) - Net Income (loss) $ (1,101,793 ) $ 198,046 Basic income (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 25,762,342 25,418,126 Diluted income (loss) per common Share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.01 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 25,762,342 25,418,126 Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results May 12, 2021 Page 5 of 8 Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,262,251 $ 1,961,441 Accounts receivable, net 1,601,837 1,345,622 Prepaid expenses 109,354 90,269 Inventories 996,083 1,020,008 Asset held for sale - 40,000 Other current assets 42,751 40,620 Total current assets 5,012,276 4,497,960 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,211,648 7,535,098 Intangible assets, net 527,778 819,444 Right of use Asset (net of amortizaton) $ 65,624 $ 99,831 Other noncurrent assets 84,115 87,490 Total assets $ 12,901,441 $ 13,039,823 Liabilities and Owners' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 741,727 $ 430,015 Accrued expenses 1,468,257 1,091,518 Accrued Income tax 122,826 106,446 Current portion of Operating Lease Liability 54,063 79,313 Current portion of Long-term Financial Obligation 59,420 61,691 Current portion of long-term debt, net of discounts 1,651,283 1,397,337 Total current liabilities $ 4,097,576 $ 3,166,320 Operating long term liability 11,561 20,518 Long-term Financial Obligation 4,161,463 4,178,261 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of discounts 1,341,487 1,451,049 Total liabilities $ 9,612,087 $ 8,816,148 Stockholders' equity Common stock (25,418,126 and 25,418,126) 25,762 25,762 Additional paid-in-capital 40,787,092 40,619,620 Accumulated deficit (37,523,500 ) (36,421,707 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 3,289,354 $ 4,223,675 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,901,441 $ 13,039,823 Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Results May 12, 2021 Page 6 of 8 Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net Income (Loss) $ (1,101,793 ) $ 198,046 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 690,074 760,764 Share-based compensation expense 167,473 106,996 Loss (Gain) on sale or disposition of assets (10,000 ) (142,234 ) Impairment on asset held for sale - 30,000 Amortization of deferred loan cost 4,631 4,631 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (256,215 ) 625,419 Inventories (41,795 ) (303,122 ) Prepaid expenses and other noncurrent assets (17,841 ) 296,392 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 688,451 660,731 Income Tax expense 16,380 6,210 Other long-term liabilities - (61,421 ) Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 139,364 2,182,412 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (9,237 ) (37,850 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 50,000 117,833 Net Cash Provided By Investing Activities 40,763 79,983 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Principal payments on debt (135,403 ) (975,440 ) Proceeds received from debt borrowings - 72,520 Payments on Revolving Loan (280,245 ) (39,461 ) Proceeds received from Revolving Loan 536,331 812,224 Debt issuance Costs - - Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities 120,683 (130,157 ) Net change in Cash 300,810 2,132,238 Cash at Beginning of Period 1,961,441 1,217,014 Cash at End of Period $ 2,262,251 $ 3,349,252 Supplemental information: Cash paid for interest $ 130,363 $ 182,369 Non-cash payment of other liabilities by offsetting recovery of related-party note receivable $ - $ - Inventory converted to property, plant and equipment $ 65,720 $ 47,907 Long term debt paid with Sale of Plane $ - $ 211,667 Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA(1) Reconciliation (unaudited) ($, in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 GAAP net income $ (1,101,793 ) $ 198,046 $ (655,142 ) Add back: Depreciation and amortization 690,074 760,764 681,998 Interest expense, net 138,009 172,570 125,068 Share-based compensation 167,473 106,996 180,730 Net non-cash compensation 88,200 88,200 88,200 Income tax expense 17,180 6,210 8,582 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (10,000 ) (112,234 ) (891,600 ) Recovery of Related Party Note Receivable - - - Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (10,858 ) $ 1,220,552 $ (494,164 ) GAAP Revenue $ 2,424,653 $ 5,357,763 $ 1,541,205 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin (0.4 )% 22.8 % (32.1 )% (1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income adjusted for income taxes, interest, depreciation and amortization and other items as noted in the reconciliation table. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important supplemental measure of operating performance and uses it to assess performance and inform operating decisions. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP financial measure. The Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be used as a substitute for GAAP measures of performance, including net cash provided by operations, operating income and net income. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may vary substantially from the methods used by other companies and investors are cautioned not to rely unduly on it. - END -

Permalink Disclaimer Superior Drilling Products Inc. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 18:10:13 UTC.

