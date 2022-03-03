Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Superior Drilling Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SDPI   US8681531070

SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS, INC.

(SDPI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Drilling Products to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on March 11

03/03/2022 | 11:02am EST
Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) (“SDP” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of drilling tool technologies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Friday, March 11, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast that day to review the financial and operating results for the quarter and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Friday, March 11, 2022
10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Phone: (201) 689-8470
Internet Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.sdpi.com

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. MT (3:00 p.m. ET) the day of the teleconference until Friday, March 18, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference

ID number 13727112, or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website at www.sdpi.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Superior Drilling Products, Inc.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is an innovative, cutting-edge drilling tool technology company providing cost saving solutions that drive production efficiencies for the oil and natural gas drilling industry. The Company designs, manufactures, repairs and sells drilling tools. SDP drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream® well bore conditioning tool and the patented Strider™ oscillation system technology. In addition, SDP is a manufacturer and refurbisher of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits for a leading oil field service company. SDP operates a state-of-the-art drill tool fabrication facility, where it manufactures its solutions for the drilling industry, as well as customers’ custom products. The Company’s strategy for growth is to leverage its expertise in drill tool technology and innovative, precision machining in order to broaden its product offerings and solutions for the oil and gas industry.

Additional information about the Company can be found at: www.sdpi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,35 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,0 M 33,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 44,4%
Managers and Directors
Gilbert Troy Meier Chairman
Annette Deuel Meier Secretary & Director
Christopher D. Cashion Chief Financial Officer
Robert E. Iversen Independent Director
Michael V. Ronca Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS, INC.60.21%33
TENARIS S.A.30.35%15 721
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.14.25%6 902
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION7.37%4 403
DRIL-QUIP, INC.56.61%1 072
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION5.08%891