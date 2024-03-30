SUPERIOR FINLEASE LIMITED

CIN: L74899DL1994PLC061995

Regd. Off: 92, Khasra No‐33/21, Ranaji Enclave, Najafgarh, Near Arjun Park Bus Stand

New Delhi ‐110043; Email id:superiorfinlease@gmail.com;

Website: http:www.superiorfinlease.com; Phone No.: +91‐9953798335

Date: 30.03.2024

The BSE Limited Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeeboy Towers Building A, Unit 205A, 2nd Floor, LBS Road, Dalal street, Piramal Agastya Corporate Park, Kurla west, Mumbai‐ 400001 Mumbai‐ 400070 Email Id:corp.relations@bseindia.com Email Id:listingcompliance@msei.in SCRIP CODE: 539835 SYMBOL: SUPFIN

Sub: Intimation for Closure of Trading Window

This is to inform you that in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (as amended) read with BSE Circular No. LIST/COMP/01/2019‐20 dated 2nd April, 2019, the Trading Window shall remain closed from 1st April, 2024 till the completion of 48 hours from the date of declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Trading Window shall open after 48 hours of declaration of the said results. The date of Board Meeting for consideration and declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company will be intimated in due course. Accordingly, all the Designated Persons (including Directors and designated employees as per Company's aforesaid Code) and their immediate relatives are being intimated not to enter into any transaction involving dealing/trading in shares of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of Trading Window.

FOR SUPERIOR FINLEASE LIMITED

Rajneesh Kumar

Director

DIN: 02463693