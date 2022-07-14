Superior Gold : MDA For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021

-5-

Australia to develop, optimize and execute plans to access any benefits that may become applicable or to react to any further restrictions imposed.

To date, the Company's ability to meet its borrowing and leasing obligations have not been impacted by COVID-19 and the Company is not subject to concessions nor has it received permission to defer payments, at this time. Credit markets remain open and as a gold producer, management believes it has access to additional credit should it become necessary, at costs that are not prohibitive.

The Company is in compliance with all covenants, as of the date of this MD&A. Barring further negative impacts of COVID-19, the Company currently has no plans to renegotiate covenants. There is no guarantee that the Company would be successful in renegotiating covenants should the need arise.

Developments

Key Business Developments

Plutonic Gold Operations

The Plutonic Gold Mine is located in the Archaean Plutonic Marymia Greenstone Belt and has been in continuous production since 1990, having produced over 5 million ounces of gold from both open pit and underground mining.

The Plutonic Gold Mine includes a producing underground gold operation and producing open pit operations in close proximity to the central mill.

The Hermes Gold Mine ("Hermes") is located approximately 65 kilometres south-west of the Plutonic Gold Mine. It includes the wholly-owned Hermes open pits and a 70-80% interest in the BBJV, which covers the Hermes South open pit project located approximately 20 kilometres south-west of the Hermes open pits.

The Company continues to advance other open pit opportunities near the mill, including the main pit pushback project where the Company announced positive results from an independent preliminary economic assessment filed on December 30, 2020 and is also developing the best long-term open pit operational scenario for the Hermes Gold Mine.

Quarterly performance summary

The Plutonic Gold Operations produced and sold 20,983 and 21,143 ounces of gold, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total cash costs1 of $1,290/ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs1 of $1,416/ounce sold were below the realized gold price1 of $1,786/ounce for the three-month period ending December 31, 2021. In comparison, 15,838 and 15,855 ounces of gold were produced and sold, respectively for the fourth quarter of 2020. Total cash costs1 of $1,566/ounce sold and all-in sustaining costs1 of $1,685/ounce sold were below the realized gold price1 of $1,726/ounce for the three-month period ending December 31, 2020.

Total cash costs1 and all-in sustaining cash costs1 decreased by 18% or $276 per ounce sold and 16% or $269 per ounce sold, respectively, over the prior period primarily as a result of increased underground tonnages and higher grade open pit material mined that lead to an increased milled grade and subsequently higher number of ounces of gold sold. The decrease in all-in sustaining cash costs1 was partially offset by higher sustaining exploration and capital expenditures1 in comparison