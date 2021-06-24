Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Superior Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGI   CA86816U1066

SUPERIOR GOLD INC.

(SGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Gold : Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

06/24/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 24, 2021 via live audio webcast. A total of 73,161,003 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 60% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Mark Wellings

65,026,940

91.96%

5,688,533

8.04%

Tamara Brown

63,765,440

90.17%

6,950,033

9.83%

Rene Marion

65,826,540

93.09%

4,888,933

6.91%

Michael Mulroney

68,324,383

96.62%

2,391,090

3.38%

Damien Marantelli

68,326,940

96.62%

2,388,533

3.38%

Voting results for the appointment of auditors:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

KPMG LLP

70,795,653

96.77%

2,365,350

3.23%

Voting results to ratify the amendment of by-laws:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

By-Law No. A-1

68,335,423

96.63%

2,380,050

3.37%

Voting results for the stock option and share unit plans:

Name

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Stock Option Plan

61,621,742

91.55%

5,688,943

8.45%

Share Unit Plan

62,326,742

92.60%

4,983,943

7.40%

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the  management information circular dated May 10, 2021, which can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superior-gold-announces-voting-results-from-annual-general-and-special-meeting-of-shareholders-301319802.html

SOURCE Superior Gold


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about SUPERIOR GOLD INC.
04:17pSUPERIOR GOLD  : Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meetin..
PR
10:18aSUPERIOR GOLD  : Intersects 14.8 gt Over 13.4 Metres as it Extends the Baltic Ga..
AQ
06/23UPDATE : Superior Gold Up Near 3% as Reports High-Grade Drill Results from Pluto..
MT
06/23SUPERIOR GOLD  : Reports High-Grade Drill Results from Plutonic Gold Mine
MT
06/23SUPERIOR GOLD  : Intersects 14.8 g/t Over 13.4 Metres as it Extends the Baltic G..
PR
06/21SUPERIOR GOLD  : Repays Gold Loan From Auramet International
MT
06/21SUPERIOR GOLD  : Announces Full Repayment of Gold Loan
PR
06/10SUPERIOR GOLD  : Provides Reminder of Virtual Annual General Meeting of Sharehol..
AQ
05/25Superior Gold Taps Newcrest Mining Exec as New CEO
MT
05/25SUPERIOR GOLD  : Announces Appointment of Chris Jordaan as President and Chief E..
PR
More news