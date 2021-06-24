Superior Gold : Announces Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) announced today that all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held on June 24, 2021 via live audio webcast. A total of 73,161,003 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 60% of the common shares outstanding. The detailed results of the matters voted upon are presented below.
Voting results for the election of directors:
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Mark Wellings
65,026,940
91.96%
5,688,533
8.04%
Tamara Brown
63,765,440
90.17%
6,950,033
9.83%
Rene Marion
65,826,540
93.09%
4,888,933
6.91%
Michael Mulroney
68,324,383
96.62%
2,391,090
3.38%
Damien Marantelli
68,326,940
96.62%
2,388,533
3.38%
Voting results for the appointment of auditors:
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
KPMG LLP
70,795,653
96.77%
2,365,350
3.23%
Voting results to ratify the amendment of by-laws:
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
By-Law No. A-1
68,335,423
96.63%
2,380,050
3.37%
Voting results for the stock option and share unit plans:
Name
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Stock Option Plan
61,621,742
91.55%
5,688,943
8.45%
Share Unit Plan
62,326,742
92.60%
4,983,943
7.40%
Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Company's meeting materials, including the management information circular dated May 10, 2021, which can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A copy of the presentation given at the Meeting is available on the Company's website at https://superior-gold.com/investors/presentations.
About Superior Gold
Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.
