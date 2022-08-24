SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES EXPANDS FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY WITH NEW CREDIT FACILITIES

- Increases Financial Capacity to $200 Million -

SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced completion of $200 million in aggregate senior secured financing commitments (the “Credit Facilities”). The Credit Facilities have a term of five years and include the following:



$125 million revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”);

$75 million term loan; and

An accordion feature for an additional $75 million, subject to certain additional conditions





The Credit Facilities will accrue interest at a variable rate equal to the secured overnight financing rate (“SOFR”) plus an adjustment of between 0.10% and 0.25% (depending on the applicable interest period) plus a margin of between 1.0% and 2.0% (depending on the Company’s net leverage ratio).

The proceeds from the Credit Facilities will be used in part to refinance the Company’s existing indebtedness from prior credit agreements.

The financings were led by PNC Capital Markets LLC as Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner with, PNC Bank, National Association as Administrative Agent.

“This financing provides SGC with additional financial flexibility and positions us well to fund future growth,” said Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer. “We appreciate the support of PNC Bank and the other participating lenders.”

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

