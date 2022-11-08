Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Superior Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGC   US8683581024

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(SGC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
10.70 USD   +0.19%
11/07Superior Group : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/07Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SHARE VIRTUAL EVENT

11/08/2022 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEMINOLE, Fla., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Phil Koosed, Chief Strategy Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the SHARE Series event, held virtually on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 1:30 PM ET. This event is set in a fireside chat format and intended to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat. A stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https://www.openexchange.tv/share-series or in the “Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Superior Group of Companies, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.


Contact:
Investor Relations
investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
11/07Superior Group : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/07SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
11/07Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
11/07Earnings Flash (SGC) SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES Reports Q3 Revenue $138.7M
MT
11/07Earnings Flash (SGC) SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES Reports Q3 EPS $0.27
MT
11/07Superior Group Of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results For The Third Quarter Ended..
AQ
10/26Superior Group of Companies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
GL
10/26Superior Group of Companies to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
09/14Superior group of companies to participate in the sidoti september virtual investor con..
GL
09/12Superior Group of Companies to Participate in the Singular Autumn Equinox Virtual Webin..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 587 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,68 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target 125%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Benstock Co-President
Michael Koempel Chief Financial Officer
Sidney Kirschner Chairman
Andrew D. Demott Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul V. Mellini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-51.32%174
HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.-31.67%2 624
JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD29.37%1 597
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.0.24%1 570
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.-26.44%747
JOEONE CO., LTD.-35.44%576