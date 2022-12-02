Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Superior Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGC   US8683581024

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(SGC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:18 2022-12-02 am EST
9.820 USD   -1.21%
10:39aSuperior group of companies to participate in the sidoti december virtual investor conference
GL
10:39aSuperior group of companies to participate in the sidoti december virtual investor conference
GL
11/23Some Russian commanders knew of sexual violence or encouraged it, says lawyer advising Kyiv
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SIDOTI DECEMBER VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE

12/02/2022 | 10:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEMINOLE, Fla., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Demott, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the investor relations presentations page of the company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations. Management will also host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):
Superior Group of Companies, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.


All news about SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
10:39aSuperior group of companies to participate in the sidoti december virtual investor conf..
GL
10:39aSuperior group of companies to participate in the sidoti december virtual investor conf..
GL
11/23Some Russian commanders knew of sexual violence or encouraged it, says lawyer advising ..
RE
11/17SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day fo..
FA
11/14Barrington Lowers Price Target on Superior Group of Companies to $19 From $22, Maintain..
MT
11/09EF Hutton Cuts Price Target on Superior Group of Companies to $20 From $26, Maintains B..
MT
11/08Superior group of companies to participate in the share virtual event
GL
11/08Superior group of companies to participate in the share virtual event
GL
11/08Superior Of : Investor Presentations
PU
11/07Superior Group : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 574 M - -
Net income 2022 -31,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 163 M 163 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 10,00 $
Average target price 19,50 $
Spread / Average Target 95,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Benstock Co-President
Michael Koempel Chief Financial Officer
Sidney Kirschner Chairman
Andrew D. Demott Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul V. Mellini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-54.69%163
HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.-23.87%2 976
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.11.81%1 796
JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD34.39%1 652
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.-25.25%775
JOEONE CO., LTD.-35.28%649