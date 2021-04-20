Superior Group of Companies Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

SEMINOLE, Fla., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc.® (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the first quarter 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew D. Demott, Jr., Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Jake Himelstein, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of BAMKO, will host a teleconference at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the Company’s results and answer appropriate questions.



Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5505 for U.S. dialers and (412) 317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll-Free number is (866) 605-3852. Please ask to be joined into the Superior Group of Companies call. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed in the investor information section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at (855) 669-9658. Please reference conference number 10153694 for all replay access.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ® and WonderWink® are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ®, Public Identity ® and Gifts By Design are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Contact: Andrew D. Demott, Jr. COO, CFO & Treasurer 727-803-7135 -OR- Hala Elsherbini Three Part Advisors Senior Managing Director 214-442-0016