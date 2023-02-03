Advanced search
    SGC   US8683581024

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(SGC)
02:34:26 2023-02-03 pm EST
12.05 USD   +0.54%
Superior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/03/2023 | 01:48pm EST
SEMINOLE, Fla., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable February 28, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC): Superior Group of Companies, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments. Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 574 M - -
Net income 2022 -31,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,12x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 196 M 196 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 11,98 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 58,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael L. Benstock Co-President
Michael Koempel Chief Financial Officer
Sidney Kirschner Chairman
Andrew D. Demott Chief Operating Officer & Director
Paul V. Mellini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.19.09%196
HLA GROUP CORP., LTD.-0.94%3 390
OXFORD INDUSTRIES, INC.26.75%1 920
BAOXINIAO HOLDING CO., LTD.8.25%987
JOEONE CO.,LTD9.57%718
CHINA LILANG LIMITED8.78%624