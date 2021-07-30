Superior of : 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Transcript 07/30/2021 | 10:19am EDT Send by mail :

C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S Andrew D. Demott Superior Group of Companies, Inc. - COO, CFO, Treasurer & Inside Director Jake Himelstein Superior Group of Companies, Inc. - President of BAMKO Michael L. Benstock Superior Group of Companies, Inc. - CEO & Inside Director Philip Koosed Superior Group of Companies, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S Kevin Mark Steinke Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division - MD Timothy Michael Mulrooney William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Group Head of Global Services & Analyst Tim Hartch Memphre Investments Hala Elsherbini Three Part Advisors - Senior Managing Director P R E S E N T A T I O N Operator Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Superior Group of Companies' Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call. With us today, on behalf of the company are Michael Benstock, the company's Chief Executive Officer; Andy Demott, its Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer; Phil Koosed, Chief Strategy Officer; and from the Promotional Products division, we have Jake Himelstein, BAMKO's President. After the speakers' opening remarks, there'll be a Q&A session. This call is being recorded, and your participation implies that you agree to this. If you do not, then simply drop off the line. I'd like to turn the call over to Hala Elsherbini, Senior Managing Director of Three Part Advisors, who will read the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead. Hala Elsherbini - Three Part Advisors - Senior Managing Director Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about Superior Group of Companies -- the company within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, the Securities Exchange Act of 1935, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and all rules and regulations issued thereunder. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations, projections, estimates, and assumptions. Words such as will, expect, believe, anticipate, think, outlook, hope, and variations of such words and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements, which include statements on the impact of COVID-19 on the company's business, including inventory, supply chain, manufacturing capacity at the company's own and contract manufacturing facilities, service capacity and customer demand. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the U.S. and global markets, our business, operations, customers, suppliers, and employees; general economic conditions in the areas of the United States in which the company's customers are located; changes in the markets where uniforms are worn, where promotional products are sold and where call center services are used; the impact of competition, the company's ability to successfully integrate operations following confirmation of acquisitions; and the availability of manufacturing materials as well as the risks and uncertainties disclosed in the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. The quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and the 8-K filed recently. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made hereunder and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to conform to actual results or changes in the company's expectations, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Please note that all growth comparisons that management makes today will relate to the corresponding period in 2020 unless otherwise noted. With that, I'll turn the call over to Michael. Please note that all growth comparisons that management makes today will relate to the corresponding period in 2020 unless otherwise noted. With that, I'll turn the call over to Michael. Michael L. Benstock - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. - CEO & Inside Director Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you, Hala. I think your portion of this gets longer and longer every single quarter. Thank you all for joining us to discuss our Q2 results. In addition to Andy and Jake, I'm pleased to be joined by Phil Koosed, our recently appointed Chief Strategy Officer and the newest member of our C-Suite. Phil is a dynamic leader with proven strategic acumen, and we're excited to further tap into his expertise. Additionally, Jake has been an invaluable leader serving as COO and CFO of BAMKO these past few years. His depth and breadth of business and industry experience as well as his prior M&A work is a tremendous asset. His recent promotion to President is certainly well deserved. For the call format, I'll open with second quarter highlights, and Phil will provide higher-level thoughts on our strategic direction, followed by Jake's review of BAMKO. Andy will then provide an operational financial review. As usual, when we are done, we will open the line for questions. So let's get started. Sales are quickly moving in the right direction. Our core businesses are prospering. In particular, we are seeing a faster than expected recovery in most of the sectors of our uniform business that were weakened by the pandemic. We are also seeing a return to normalized yet strong levels in our other uniform channels. Overall, second quarter results and visibility for a strong second half gives us greater confidence to update our sales guidance that we gave during our first quarter call. We now expect to approach $525 million in revenue for fiscal 2021 versus our guidance last quarter of approaching the $500 million mark. This puts our revenue target on par with 2020's spectacular numbers. To keep some perspective here, and I'm going to throw out a lot of numbers now, I hope we can keep up with it. In 2019, our total sales revenue was $377 million. In 2020, our sales revenue were $527 million, exceeding our budgeted $408 million by $119 million. Our core non-PPE sales for 2020, this is last year, was $396 million. Our anticipated sales for this fiscal year will greatly eclipse our actual core sales results last year. Our 12.5% guidance with respect to our growth through 2025 remains the same. We are on track to meet our consolidated CAGR goals of organically achieving nearly $900 million in revenue in 2025 and along with acquisitions, expect to exceed $1 billion. Let's take a closer review of our segments. As anticipated, our Uniform division serving both healthcare and essential employee ID end markets are normalizing when compared to the frenetic pace of pandemic purchasing last year. For HPI, activity is booming and with some customers, demand is nearing and even exceeding pre-pandemic levels. This is particularly evident in the lodging, entertainment, hospitality, food service and transportation. As corporate customers realize rebounding sales, they are returning to initiatives paused during the pandemic, including uniform upgrades and market checking RFPs. As a result, we are also seeing a marked increase in customer acquisition opportunities. We are excited about an initiative we began last quarter at HPI to combine the HPI sales team with our BAMKO sales team as a shared service to move both divisions towards a more direct sales approach versus the cross-selling approach that we've successfully executed since our acquisition of BAMKO in 2016. I can tell you this, this exponentially deepens our ability to uncover and participate in many more opportunities. This strategy, which we beta tested in Q2 is already paying dividends. Jake will speak more about this in his remarks. Our remote staffing division, the Office Gurus, continues to post remarkable results as existing customers add seats and many new customers are onboarded. We are seeing more openness than ever for nearshore outsourcing as many of our customers and prospective customers are experiencing difficulty in hiring in the USA. Many of these had their teams in the U.S. working remotely during the pandemic and have come to the realization that many of the tasks they thought had to be done in office could be done in the remote environment, and they're now looking to do the same work at a lower cost with us. Customer preference for in-center work is somewhat of a mixed bag. We are seeing more customers willing to accept the hybrid solution of work from home and from center. Regardless of their choices at our current rate of growth, we'll have to only slightly tweak our future investments in infrastructure to accommodate this unprecedented opportunity for growth. Overall, we continue to capitalize on tremendous tailwinds, resulting in a quarter where we added 437 billable agents across all sites. Keep in mind that we added 184 agents in Q1 for a total of 621 agents for the first half of 2021. To put this in perspective, our original 2021 forecast, which was ambitious, called for 362 new seat requirements for the entire year. We've already put on 621. From a profitability standpoint, the team delivered outstanding results again and an operating margin of 24%. BAMKO delivered the third consecutive quarter of record sales in core promotional products. I'm going to leave the rest of our discussion around BAMKO to Jake. Turning to our operating environment. Global logistical and supply chain challenges as well as increased prices for raw materials persist for many businesses, including ours. We are not immune from the disruptions, but our proactive stance on building our inventory early has provided a level of insulation and gives us on a longer-term basis further advantage over smaller competitors. In addition, like others, we also face hiring challenges domestically in lower-wage jobs, which has presented a headwind for our distribution centers. We believe the coming cessation of the supplemental unemployment benefits, combined with our creative and aggressive recruitment, incentive and retention programs should allow us to maintain needed staffing levels. In regard to the recent tragic events in Haiti, fortunately, our own managed facilities in Ouanaminthe are far removed from the epicenter of disruption in Port-au-Prince. The company's production facilities remain largely uninterrupted, except for a couple of days following the tragedy and a two-daygovernment-mandated mourning period. Overall, we have not experienced a material impact to our business and our inventories and the products made in those factories, as I said earlier, are more than adequate to offset any unexpected disruptions. We are also still in aggressive hiring and training mode in our Haiti facilities as we begin to staff now that the third facility has been opened. As I said at the start of the call, we continue to be impressed by the rising leaders in our company. Our team is passionate, driven, and hard-working. They are the key to our future success. Phil's entrepreneurial drive, innovation, and strategic mindset are assets to the company. We're pleased to welcome him as our first Chief Strategy Officer. Phil, take it from here. Philip Koosed - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer Thank you, Michael. I'm very excited to take on this new role and to help shape the future strategic direction of SGC as we enter our second 100 years of growth. I'm an entrepreneur by nature. So I know that growth and the ability to reinvent is really central to the success of any company. This ability to reimagine the future of this business is built into the DNA of SGC. It's the reason why after 100 years, we are more than just surviving, we are thriving. Reimagining the future of this business is the main focus of this role and the primary reason I'm so excited about it. We have built an incredible foundation upon which we can create future growth. Some critical areas to build upon will be shaping our technology strategy, focusing on client experience, expanding our M&A efforts, and enhancing our talent throughout the organization. I will touch on each of these briefly. First, shaping our technology strategy. Nowadays, every company needs to be a tech company, and SGC is no different. Technology already weaves into every aspect of our business. This will expand rapidly in the next decade as we benefit from the developments in AI, machine learning, advanced robotics, and blockchain. Some of these developments will involve building upon our existing proprietary technologies that we have developed in-house, and some of these efforts will require being at the forefront of new technologies that can improve our business. On the client experience side, we have some amazing highlights with some of the largest companies in the world, showing just how good we are at customer experience, however, we must not rest on our laurels. We will be obsessed with client experience, and we will work diligently to improve it at every level. Our M&A strategy will continue to build upon our rich success we have had with the previous acquisitions. We have made six acquisitions in the last eight years, and their effect has been transformational. We will be focused on maintaining a robust acquisition pipeline, so we can continue our current strategy of being extremely selective in terms of who we acquire. Lastly, on the talent front. We know that talent is everything. As a global company, we have the luxury of hiring anywhere in the world. Therefore, we will be laser-focused on making sure that we attract and retain the best talent in the world. This organization is an entrepreneurs' playground, and I feel privileged to be part of it. We are called the 100-year old startup because we are continuously experimenting with new ideas. Our culture encourages this type of experimentation. And is the primary reason, we will be a $1 billion company within the next five years. Now I would like to turn the call over to Jake Himelstein. Jake served as our CFO and COO of BAMKO before being promoted this quarter to become our new President of BAMKO. Having worked with Jake for eight years, I can think of no better person to take on this role. I'm excited to watch as his exceptional leadership elevates the business to new levels. Jake? Jake Himelstein - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. - President of BAMKO Thank you, Phil. This is such an exciting time for SGC and for BAMKO. I'm honored and humbled to lead such an incredible team. Now onto the quarterly review. As expected, PPE sales slowed down substantially this quarter. Our extraordinary PPE sales of Q2 2020 did not recur in Q2 2021. That did not come as a surprise. However, we are thrilled to report that our core promotional product business has experienced a resurgence in sales, and we expect that to continue throughout the rest of the year. Overall, BAMKO ended the second quarter of 2021 with revenue of $48.7 million, gross profit of $16 million, and operating income of $5 million. While these figures represent year-over-year decreases from our extraordinary PPE-driven Q2 of 2020, when you consider the anomalous nature of our PPE sales a year ago, this quarter's results were phenomenal. I'm particularly happy to report that this quarter's promotional product revenue was at an all-time high at $47.7 million. Promotional product revenue made up over 98% of total quarterly revenue. Perhaps most impressively, this is an 85% increase over the same period last year. This now marks the third consecutive quarter that our division has set a new all-time high watermark from promotional product revenue in a quarter. This is our core business. It has come back with a flourish, and it's exciting that we continue to trend upwards to even greater heights. With the rollout of the vaccine in the U.S. and the easing of COVID restrictions, the promotional products industry started to see an increase in spend during Q2. Clients in the entertainment and travel sectors have increased their spend much quicker than we anticipated. Marketing budgets have started to open back up, and we have already seen companies planning for year-end employee gifting. While the promotional products industry as a whole was up about 3% or 4% in the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020, it will remain down by about 20% when compared to pre-COVID levels. Our backlog at June 30 was $67.6 million, almost entirely made up of core promotional products. This backlog is 66% higher than at March 31, another sign of the continued resurgence in promotional product spend. We've discussed our ability to create operating leverage with scale in prior calls. And this quarter continues that trend with a very strong operating margin of over 10%. Overall, our BAMKO team executed well during the first six months of 2021, posting a 6% sales gain compared to an exceptionally strong first half of 2020. We benefited from continued market share gains, PPE customer conversion to branded merchandise customers, and sales contribution from our January 2021 acquisition of Gifts By Design. On the M&A front, we are seeing more opportunity surface as a result of pandemic-related impacts as well as potential tax law changes. The pipeline is robust, including many unsolicited proposals seeking out SGC as a strong potential partner. In Q2, we altered our approach on cross-selling promotional products and employee ID uniform programs, now allowing BAMKO's 70-plus sales reps to directly sell uniform programs to both new and existing clients. This move made sense given promotional product and branded uniform programs typically have the same buyer groups within our customers. This represents the vast expansion of the team selling large corporate uniform programs and has already yielded many significant opportunities that otherwise would not have been uncovered. Finally, I'm proud to announce that BAMKO was ranked #11 in the latest listing of top promotional product distributors in North America. We jumped eight spots this year from our position at #19 last year, and we achieved the biggest growth rate of any company on the entire list. This speaks to the strength of our customer value proposition and the incredible BAMKO team, which continues to receive high industry honors. BAMKO is also named as one of 2021's greatest companies to work for in the promotional products industry for the fourth consecutive year. I'll now turn the call over to Andy for his operational and financial review. Andrew D. Demott - Superior Group of Companies, Inc. - COO, CFO, Treasurer & Inside Director Thanks, Jake, and good afternoon, everyone. We're on pace with capital investment initiatives across our distribution facilities. At our Eudora, Arkansas center, beta testing of new upgraded robotics are slated for Q4 with a go-live launch early next year. The consolidation is expected to yield approximately $2 million of annual savings as well as provide significant technology advantages and efficiencies. We continue to reap the benefits of improved efficiencies resulting from higher automation and robotics in our CID Dallas distribution center as well. And our third manufacturing facility in Haiti is now beginning operations. Turning to the financial highlights. Consolidated net sales, exclusive of PPE sales, increased by $23 million or approximately 23% compared to the second quarter of 2020 as we continue to see a rebound in markets, and we continue to take additional market share. Including PPE, consolidated sales declined 18% compared to the prior year quarter to $130.8 million. This decrease in PPE sales was in line with our expectations. Uniforms and Related Products net sales, excluding PPE, decreased 7% or $4.5 million compared to last year. PPE sales were $5.8 million versus $8.9 million a year ago. Additionally, second quarter 2020 sales of non-PPE health care products, including an extraordinary surge in demand that has been reduced as we move through the pandemic. We were successful in adding new business and channels to offset the bulk of this change and are well-positioned to continue to capitalize on this growing part of the market. We are seeing an offset to the higher PPE health care uniform demand in the second quarter last year with a resurgence in demand for non-healthcare recovering industries, such as restaurants, transportation, and the hospitality industries. As we progressed through the pandemic, we felt it was critical to provide backlog information each quarter to provide transparency on the business. Our backlog at June 30 was $67.6 million, almost entirely made up of core promotional products. This backlog is 66% higher than at March 31, another sign of the continued resurgence in promotional product spend.

Permalink Disclaimer Superior Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

