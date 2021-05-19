Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Superior Group of Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGC   US8683581024

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.

(SGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Superior of : BAMKO® Once Again Named One Of The...

05/19/2021 | 08:16am EDT
LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 - BAMKO®, LLC, the promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies, Inc.(NASDAQ: SGC), today announced that it has been named one of 2021's Greatest Companies To Work For In The Promotional Products Industry by PPB Magazine. While the awards program was put on hiatus by PPB in 2020 due to the global pandemic, it resumed in 2021, marking the fourth consecutive time that BAMKO has earned such honors. BAMKO is the only distributor in the large company category (75+ employees) to earn such honors in four consecutive competitions.

BAMKO's 2021 recognition by PPB follows on the heels of its #1 ranking in 2020 as the Best Place to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal in the medium-sized business category. BAMKO has also made the Los Angeles Business Journal Best Places to Work list for four consecutive years and earned #1 overall rankings in both 2018 and 2020.

'We have absolute clarity about our mission here,' said Jake Himelstein, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at BAMKO. 'We intend to be the very best company in our industry. To do that, we will continue to make BAMKO the absolute best place to work in the industry. By being an exceptional place to work, we will attract extraordinary talent. Together, we will do incredible things,' said Himelstein. 'Credit goes to our team for sticking together over the last year, delivering incredible results, and making BAMKO a place where really special people choose to work.'

The Greatest Companies to Work For award is presented by PPB Magazine, the publishing arm of Promotional Products Association International (PPAI). The award recognizes the companies earning the best scores based on employee survey responses designed to measure employee satisfaction, engagement, and camaraderie in the workplace. All full-time employees were asked to rate their company in five areas that evaluated benefits, resources, culture, leadership, and company direction. Only the highest scoring companies representing a diverse group of distributors, suppliers, and business services firms from across the U.S. and Canada were selected as recipients of the highly competitive recognition. BAMKO has earned this distinction every year since 2017 when PPB began using employee survey responses as the basis for selection.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies®, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

BAMKO® is the signature promotional product and branded merchandise arm of Superior Group of Companies®. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world's most successful brands.

Visit www.BAMKO.net for more information. 

Contact:
Joshua White
SVP Strategic Partnerships
BAMKO
(310) 470-5859

OR

Hala Elsherbini
Senior Managing Director
Three Part Advisors
(214) 442-0016

Disclaimer

Superior Group of Companies Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 12:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
