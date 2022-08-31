Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Superior Industries International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUP   US8681681057

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SUP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
4.980 USD   -.--%
05:23pSuperior Industries Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report
BU
05:21pSUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Industri
PU
08/12INSIDER SELL : Superior Industries International
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Industries Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report

08/31/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, today announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report. This report is an important step in communicating Superior’s sustainability management commitments, providing an update on the Company’s continued progress in advancing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Report Highlights:

  • Published results of Superior’s inaugural Sustainability Materiality Assessment, helping refine Superior’s ESG framework, priorities, and targets
  • Continued to outperform the industry average in reportable safety incidents
  • Reduced the Company’s absolute carbon footprint by 9% between 2020 and 2021, driving progress towards the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2039
  • Introduced the R4TM wheel initiative to design and develop low carbon and carbon neutral products

“The accomplishments addressed throughout our 2022 Sustainability Report underscore the efforts of our global teams in reducing the environmental impact of our operations while making Superior a safer, more inclusive workplace. Guided by our four strategic pillars of People, Planet, Product, and Process, we are excited to continue advancing our commitment to enabling company-wide sustainability,” commented Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior. “Our ongoing focus on corporate stewardship supports Superior’s competitive position while creating long-term value for our stakeholders. We look forward to maintaining our momentum and continuing to drive progress on our ESG goals well into the future.”

Superior’s 2022 Sustainability Report references Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and has been prepared in accordance with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals (UNSDG) frameworks. Superior also participates in reporting through the United Nations Global Compact, Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), and EcoVadis. To learn more and to download the full report, please visit www.supind.com/esg-sustainability.html.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:23pSuperior Industries Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report
BU
05:21pSUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Industri
PU
08/12INSIDER SELL : Superior Industries International
MT
08/04SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Superior Industries International, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Industri
PU
08/04SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8..
PU
08/04Earnings Flash (SUP) SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL Reports Q2 EPS $0.07
MT
08/04Superior Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 660 M - -
Net income 2022 0,30 M - -
Net Debt 2022 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Superior Industries International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,98 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 151%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Majdi B. Abulaban President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Timothy Trenary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy C. McQuay Chairman
David Matthew Sherbin Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Paul J. Humphries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.16%135
DENSO CORPORATION-19.72%42 095
APTIV PLC-42.82%25 554
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.92%16 976
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.52%14 399
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-17.14%14 047