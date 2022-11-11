Superior Industries International : Company Statement

In response to M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited press release issued on November 11, 2022:

"The Company is aware of the press release issued by M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited today indicating its intent to make a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Superior Industries. As is always the case, the Board of Directors and Management team will evaluate any potential offers, if received, and act in the best interests of all shareholders. The Company will be making no further statements at this time."

