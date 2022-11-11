Advanced search
    SUP   US8681681057

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SUP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
4.930 USD   +14.92%
05:02pSuperior Industries International : Company Statement
PU
10:22aSuperior Industries International Receives Takeover Offer From M2 Capital
MT
11/08Barrington Cuts Price Target on Superior Industries International to $10-11 Range From $10-15, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Industries International : Company Statement

11/11/2022 | 05:02pm EST
In response to M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited press release issued on November 11, 2022:

"The Company is aware of the press release issued by M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited today indicating its intent to make a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Superior Industries. As is always the case, the Board of Directors and Management team will evaluate any potential offers, if received, and act in the best interests of all shareholders. The Company will be making no further statements at this time."

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world's leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior's team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high- quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Superior Investor Relations

  1. 234-7104Investor.Relations@supind.com

Disclaimer

Superior Industries International Inc. published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 22:01:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
