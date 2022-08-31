Superior Industries International : Industri

News Release Superior Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Strong Execution Continues to Drive Financial Performance Demand for Premium Content Remains Robust Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights1: Net Sales increased 24% YoY to $432M

Value-Added Sales Adjusted for FX 1 increased 1% YoY to $197M

Sales Adjusted for FX increased 1% YoY to $197M Net Income of $11M; Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.07

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $51M; solid margin 2 expansion YoY despite lower unit shipments

of $51M; solid margin expansion YoY despite lower unit shipments Cash Flow from Operations of $12M

Total Debt 3 of $593M; Net Debt 1 decreased to $471M, lowest level since 2017 SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN - August 4, 2022 - Superior Industries International, Inc. ("Superior" or the "Company") (NYSE:SUP) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. ($ in millions and units in thousands) Three Months 2Q 2022 2Q 2021 Units North America 2,207 2,104 Europe 1,797 2,074 Global 4,004 4,178 Net Sales North America $ 259.7 $ 177.0 Europe 171.9 170.5 Global $ 431.5 $ 347.5 Value-Added Sales (1) North America $ 96.3 $ 88.6 Europe 89.2 106.9 Global $ 185.5 $ 195.5 "We delivered excellent results in the second quarter, a testament to a leadership team that continues to execute in a very challenging environment. We maintained our momentum as we captured demand for our innovative technologies while driving substantial growth in earnings. Our focus on making enterprise-wide operational improvements, while working closely with customers to capture cost recoveries, has supported our impressive performance, which we are achieving in the face of historically low OEM production rates," commented Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a definition and reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA 1 as % of Value-Added Sales 1 Excluding Debt Issuance Cost

"While we continue to advance our strategy to capitalize on demand for premium wheels, we are also leveraging our competitively advantaged 'local for local' footprint to win business with existing and new customers as they execute their strategy to de-risk long supply chains, solidifying our position as a leading aluminum wheel supplier. We continue to expect production volumes to remain at historically low levels through 2022, though Superior remains well- positioned for substantial earnings growth once industry recovery commences. Heading further into the year, we look forward to leveraging our differentiated technologies to generate long-term value for our shareholders," Mr. Abulaban continued. Second Quarter Results Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $432 million, compared to net sales of $347 million in the prior year period. The increase in net sales was due to $94.1 million of higher aluminum and other cost pass throughs to our customers as well as favorable product mix, offset by unfavorable Euro foreign exchange and lower shipment volumes. Value Added Sales Adjusted for FX was $197 million, 1% higher than the prior year period. Content per Wheel, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $49.26, up 5% compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the timing of aluminum and other cost pass throughs as well as favorable product mix. See "Non- GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of consolidated net sales to Value-Added Sales and Value-Added Sales Adjusted for Foreign Exchange below. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $43 million, compared to $33 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to restructuring charges in the prior period and the timing of aluminum and other cost pass throughs, as well as favorable product mix. Selling, general, and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $17 million, relatively flat compared to the prior year period. Operating income for the second quarter of 2022 was $26 million, compared to $16 million in the prior year period. The increase is primarily due to higher gross profit in the second quarter of 2022. The income tax provision for the second quarter of 2022 was $5 million, as compared to $1 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the increase in pre-tax income. For the second quarter of 2022, the Company reported a net income of $11 million, or earnings per diluted share of $0.07. This compares to a net income of $2 million, or loss per diluted share of $0.26, in the second quarter of 2021. See "Impact of Acquisition, Restructuring, and Other Items on EPS" in this press release. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $51 million for the second quarter of 2022, or 28% of Value-Added Sales, which compares to $45 million, or 23% of Value-Added Sales, in the prior year period. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by higher operating income. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA in this press release. The Company reported net cash flow provided by operating activities of $12 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $14 million during the second quarter of 2021. The Company 2

recognized a Free Cash Flow loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the second quarter of $8 million, as compared to positive Free Cash Flow of $0.3 million in the prior year period. Free Cash Flow in the second quarter of 2022 benefited from higher earnings offset by higher investment in working capital and higher capital expenditures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the reconciliation of cash flow from operations to Free Cash Flow in this press release. Financial Position As of June 30, 2022, Superior had funded debt of $593 million and Net Debt, a non-GAAP financial measure, of $471 million, compared to funded debt of $611 million and Net Debt of $477 million as of March 31, 2022. The improvement in Net Debt of $6 million was primarily due to the decrease in Superior's Euro-denominated debt as the Euro weakened relative to the US Dollar. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the reconciliation of funded debt to Net Debt in this press release. 2022 Outlook The Company updated its full year 2022 guidance, which assumes industry OEM production in its markets to grow at a flat- to mid-single digit percentage rate during the year. Based on this outlook for industry production, Superior's full year 2022 outlook is as follows: FY 2022 Outlook Unit Shipments 16.0 - 17.0 million Net Sales $1.58 - $1.71 billion Value-Added Sales $740 - $800 million Adjusted EBITDA $165 - $185 million Cash Flow from Operations $105 - $150 million Capital Expenditures ~ $75 million The industry production volume assumption reflects the supply chain challenges impacting the OEMs stemming from the continued semiconductor shortage. The expected impact from the Ukraine Conflict, throughout the second half of this year, is included in this outlook. Superior is positioned to benefit from additional production volumes and the associated earnings in the event industry volume develops better than assumed. Value-Added Sales and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, as defined below. In reliance on the safe harbor provided under section 10(e) of Regulation S-K, Superior has not quantitatively reconciled from net income, the most comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA presented in the 2022 outlook, as Superior is unable to quantify certain amounts included in net income without unreasonable efforts and due to the inherent uncertainty regarding such variables. Superior also believes that such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could potentially be confusing or misleading to investors. However, the magnitude of these amounts may be significant. 3

Conference Call Superior will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-221-3881 for participants in the U.S./Canada or +1 323-794-2590 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 4082395. The live conference call can also be accessed by logging into the Company's website at www.supind.comor by clicking this link: earnings call webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the call. During the conference call, the Company's management plans to review operating results and discuss financial and operating matters. In addition, management may disclose material information in response to questions posed by participants during the call. About Superior Industries Superior is one of the world's leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior's team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high- quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP included throughout this earnings release, this release refers to the following non-GAAP measures: "Adjusted EBITDA," defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring charges and other closure costs and impairments of long-lived assets and investments, changes in fair value of redeemable preferred stock embedded derivative liability, acquisition and integration and certain hiring and separation related costs, proxy contest fees, gains associated with early debt extinguishment and accounts receivable factoring fees. "Value-Added Sales," defined as net sales less the value of aluminum, other costs, and services provided by outsourced service providers that are included in net sales. "Value-Added Sales Adjusted for FX," which is also referred to as "Value-Added Sales Adjusted for Foreign Exchange," defined as Value-Added Sales adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange translation. "Content per Wheel," defined as Value-Added Sales Adjusted for Foreign Exchange on a per unit (wheel) shipment basis. "Free Cash Flow," defined as the net cash from operations, investing activities, and non-debt components of financing activities. "Net Debt," defined as total funded debt less cash and cash equivalents. For reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see the attached supplemental data pages. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to management and may be useful to investors in their analysis of Superior's financial position and results of operations. Further, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning and forecasting purposes. This non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information for 4