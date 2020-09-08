Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Superior Industries International, Inc.    SUP

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Industries International :  Superior Industries Announces NYSE Acceptance of Continued Listing Compliance Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 05:43pm EDT

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading light vehicle aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, today announced that the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) accepted the Company’s plan to regain compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual.

“We are pleased that the NYSE has accepted our plan to regain compliance with its continued listing standards,” said Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer of Superior. “Our team remains focused on our long-term value creation roadmap, which is founded on enhancing cash flow and financial performance, executing on our portfolio of premium and innovative technologies, and leveraging our strong customer relationships. Our decisive response to the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled us to safely restart all of our operations, execute $40 million in cost reduction initiatives, and maintain strong liquidity(1), which stood at approximately $275 million at the end of August. Further, we expect to be free cash flow positive beginning in the third quarter and continuing throughout the end of the year, thereby achieving our objective to be cash flow breakeven for full year 2020.”

As previously disclosed, on June 5, 2020, Superior received a notice from the NYSE that the Company was not in compliance with NYSE listing standard 802.01B because at such time the Company’s average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, its shareholders' equity was less than $50 million.

Based upon a review of the compliance plan and information submitted by Superior, the NYSE has accepted the submission. In accordance with NYSE rules, the Company will now be given until January 1, 2022 to regain conformity with the continued listing standards. The Company's common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE during such time, subject to the Company's compliance with other continued listing standards. The Company will also be subject to quarterly monitoring by the NYSE for compliance with the plan. If the Company fails to comply with the plan or does not meet the continued listing standards at the end of the cure period, it will be subject to the prompt initiation of NYSE suspension and delisting procedures.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can generally be identified by the use of future dates or words such as “intend,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “expects,” “expected,” “seeks to,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “intends,” “outlook”, “predicts,” “projects,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements also include, but are not limited to, Superior’s ability to return to compliance of the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties discussed in Superior's Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including Superior's current Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other reports from time to time filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Superior does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
05:43pSUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL :  Superior Industries Announces NYSE Acceptan..
BU
08/27SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
08/27SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Appointment of C. Timothy Tren..
BU
08/05SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
08/05SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/05SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
08/04SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Virtual Au..
BU
07/22SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Res..
BU
07/09SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 086 M - -
Net income 2020 -262 M - -
Net Debt 2020 51,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,15x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,7 M 39,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 91,8%
Chart SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Superior Industries International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,00 $
Last Close Price 1,55 $
Spread / Highest target 352%
Spread / Average Target 352%
Spread / Lowest Target 352%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Majdi B. Abulaban President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy C. McQuay Chairman
Troy Ford Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Francisco S. Uranga Independent Director
James Strauss McElya Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-57.99%40
DENSO CORPORATION-9.38%32 762
APTIV PLC-9.22%23 279
CONTINENTAL AG-17.44%22 500
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-11.91%17 738
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-6.45%16 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group