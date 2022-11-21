Superior Industries International : Updated Company Statement

Updated response to M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited press release:

On November 11, 2022, M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited issued a release indicating its intent to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Superior Industries. At this point, M2 Capital Partners has not filed the documentation necessary to commence a tender offer. If an offer is received from M2 Capital, consistent with the Board's fiduciary duties, it will be carefully reviewed to determine the course of action that is in the best interests of the Company's stockholders. Until then, Superior's management team is focused on executing its strategy to position Superior for long-term profitable growth and value creation for its stockholders.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world's leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior's team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high- quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Superior Investor Relations