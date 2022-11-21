Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Superior Industries International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUP   US8681681057

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SUP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:05 2022-11-21 pm EST
4.870 USD   +0.41%
12:50pSuperior Industries International : Updated Company Statement
PU
11/14Barrington Adjusts Superior Industries International's Price Target to $19 From $22, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
11/11Superior Industries International : Company Statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Industries International : Updated Company Statement

11/21/2022 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Updated response to M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited press release:

On November 11, 2022, M2 Capital Partners (UK) Limited issued a release indicating its intent to commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Superior Industries. At this point, M2 Capital Partners has not filed the documentation necessary to commence a tender offer. If an offer is received from M2 Capital, consistent with the Board's fiduciary duties, it will be carefully reviewed to determine the course of action that is in the best interests of the Company's stockholders. Until then, Superior's management team is focused on executing its strategy to position Superior for long-term profitable growth and value creation for its stockholders.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world's leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior's team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high- quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Superior Investor Relations

  1. 234-7104Investor.Relations@supind.com

Disclaimer

Superior Industries International Inc. published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 17:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
12:50pSuperior Industries International : Updated Company Statement
PU
11/14Barrington Adjusts Superior Industries International's Price Target to $19 From $22, Ke..
MT
11/11Superior Industries International : Company Statement
PU
11/11Superior Industries International Receives Takeover Offer From M2 Capital
MT
11/11M2 Capital Partners International Holdings Limited has made an offer to acquire Superio..
CI
11/08Barrington Cuts Price Target on Superior Industries International to $10-11 Range From ..
MT
11/03SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
11/03Transcript : Superior Industries International, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, ..
CI
11/03Superior Industries : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (SUP) SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL Reports Q3 Loss $-0.35, vs. Stre..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 669 M - -
Net income 2022 -4,50 M - -
Net Debt 2022 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -30,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Superior Industries International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,85 $
Average target price 10,50 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Majdi B. Abulaban President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Timothy Trenary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy C. McQuay Chairman
David Matthew Sherbin Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Paul J. Humphries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.26%131
DENSO CORPORATION-20.32%40 810
APTIV PLC-34.51%29 271
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.94%17 730
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-15.32%14 637
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-23.42%12 859