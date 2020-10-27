Log in
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SUP)
Superior Industries International : to Participate in Gabelli's 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium

10/27/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers, announced today that Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Troy Ford, Vice President of Corporate Finance, will present virtually at Gabelli’s 44th Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Events tab in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.supind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

© Business Wire 2020

