Superior Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SUP), announced today that Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM ET.

The presentation will be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Events tab in the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at www.supind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.

