Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Superior Industries International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUP   US8681681057

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(SUP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
3.930 USD   +4.24%
07:10aSUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Industri
PU
07:01aSuperior Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
08/31Superior Industries Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference

09/16/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior” or the “Company”) (NYSE:SUP), announced today that Majdi Abulaban, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Trenary, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM ET.

The presentation will be available via webcast, which can be accessed through the Events tab in the Investors Relations section of the Company’s website at www.supind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates with customers to design, engineer, and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products utilizing the latest light weighting and finishing technologies. Superior serves the European aftermarket with the brands ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
07:10aSUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Industri
PU
07:01aSuperior Industries to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference
BU
08/31Superior Industries Announces Publication of 2022 Sustainability Report
BU
08/31SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Industri
PU
08/12INSIDER SELL : Superior Industries International
MT
08/04SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financia..
AQ
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Superior Industries International, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Industri
PU
08/04SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 660 M - -
Net income 2022 0,30 M - -
Net Debt 2022 420 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 106 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 800
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Superior Industries International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,93 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 218%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Majdi B. Abulaban President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
C. Timothy Trenary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Timothy C. McQuay Chairman
David Matthew Sherbin Chief Compliance Officer, SVP & General Counsel
Paul J. Humphries Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.28%106
DENSO CORPORATION-23.13%38 987
APTIV PLC-40.81%26 213
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-28.21%16 083
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-16.23%14 173
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-17.88%13 605