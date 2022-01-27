Superior Lake Resources : December Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

ASX Announcement ASX: SUP 27 January 2022 superiorlake.com.au only Quarterly Activities Report Three months ended 31 December 2021 Superior Lake Resources Limited (ASX: SUP) ("Superior Lake" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its use quarterly activities report for the quarter ended 31 December 2021. Highlights ∙ Superior Lake entered into a binding agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Bristol Springs Solar Pty Ltd ("BSS"), which is developing a 114MWdc solar farm located southeast of Perth in Western personal Australia ("Project") ("Acquisition"). ∙ The Acquisition is the first step towards the Company's transition into the clean energy sector. ∙ The Company successfully restructured the board and management team to align with the change in direction, with the appointment of Mike Young as Managing Director, Chris Bath as Executive Director and Dixie Marshall as Non-Executive Director. ∙ Pursuant to a prospectus lodged on 12 January 2022, the Company intends to conduct an A$8 million capital raising, before costs, ("Capital Raising") to progress development of the Project, meet transaction costs, to facilitate the recommencement of trading of the Company's securities on ASX and for working capital. ∙ A general meeting to approve a number of resolutions, including a change to nature and scale of activities, a change of Company name to Frontier Energy, and the Capital Raising will take place on 28 January 2022. ∙ The Company's securities will remain suspended until after shareholder approval has been obtained and the Company recompiles with Chapters 1 and 2 of the ASX Listing Rules, which is expected to occur during 1Q 2022. Transition into the Green Energy Sector with Bristol Springs ForSolar Acquisition Having completed the divestment of its Superior Lake Zinc Project to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") listed company Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV: MZN), earlier in 2021, the Company commenced an exhaustive review of projects across a range of sectors. The Board considered that the standout sector was green energy, as it provides the best long-term potential for the Company. The importance of the sector in Australia was recently highlighted by the Government committing to net zero carbon emissions by 2050, joining more than 110 other countries around the globe to commit to this ambitious target. Superior Lake Resources Limited Emerald House 1202 Hay Street T: +61 8 6117 0479 ACN 139 522 553 West Perth WA, 6005 Page 1

Bristol Springs Solar Project - Overview onlyThe Company's first renewable energy project will be the development of the Bristol Springs Solar Project (BSS Project) - a large-scale solar energy project located in the southwest of Western Australia. BSS has undertaken substantial work on the development of an 114MWdc solar farm (Solar Farm) at the BSS Project. The BSS Project is located approximately 123 kilometres south of the Perth CBD, 15 kilometres southwest of the Waroona townsite and 5 kilometres east of Forrest Highway (Figure 1). The site is located in the Shire of Waroona local government area and approximately 700 metres north of the Shire of Harvey local government area. The Alcoa alumina refinery is located approximately 7.5 kilometres east of the site. The important regional centres of Bunbury and Collie each lie approximately 65 kilometres to the South of the useProject. personalFor Figure 1: Project location in relation to Western Power's Muja load area Page 2

Indicative Timing Completed Completed Completed 28 January 2022 February 2022 February 2022 February 2022 The Solar Farm will utilise the latest generation technology to deliver a low-cost clean energy plant. onlyAdditional land acquisition opportunities are available to allow for an increase in solar power generation up to ~490MWdc. The BSS Project is well advanced and is a unique opportunity to participate in the Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM): • it is centrally located within the heart of the South West Interconnected System (SWIS); • the Company's intention is to enter into renewable energy power purchase agreements with use industrial users; • connection is at the farmgate, with state owned Western Power responsible for the connection into the SWIS; • it is a cleared site with no existing flora or fauna of note and low geotechnical risk; • grid connection application in process with Western Power; and • up to an additional 652 hectares of land available for expansion. The BSS Project is in line with the Western Australia Government's renewable energy strategy, which is personal designed to remove barriers to investment and facilitate access to the WEM for new low-cost and cleaner generation technologies. The BSS Project will utilise standard, latest generation solar technology from Tier 1 OEM vendors and is located in the heart of the SWIS with comparable nearby projects recently being granted development approval. A comparable sized solar farm of 132MWdc in Merredin (260km east of Perth) developed by Risen Energy, connected to the SWIS in 2020 and initially sold into the spot market, but has subsequently signed its first power purchase agreement (PPA) in 2021 with BHP and is negotiating a further PPA for the balance of its power with an industrial power user connected to the SWIS. Timetable The anticipated timetable to complete the Acquisition and to recommence trading on the ASX is shown in the table below: Event ForDispatch Notice of Meeting to Superior Lake shareholders Lodge Prospectus with ASIC and ASX Public Offer opens General Meeting Completion of the Acquisition Satisfaction of Chapters 1 and 2 of the Listing Rules Recommence trading on the ASX The dates in this timetable are indicative only and subject to change. Board restructure to lead the Company forward To align with the Company's shift in strategic focus to the renewable energy sector, the Company has assembled a balanced and well-respected board of directors and management team, with extensive experience in project development, capital markets and the energy industry. Importantly, the Board has Page 3

strong relationships with key stakeholders, including major players in the Western Australia electricity market, onlyend users, local communities and government. The Board comprises Non-Executive Chairman Mr Grant Davey, Managing Director Mr Mike Young, Executive Director Mr Chris Bath and Non-Executive Director Ms Dixie Marshall. Mr Young has extensive experience in managing public companies, the delivery of on-time and on-budget feasibility studies, developing and implementing company strategy, and maintaining strong relationships with key stakeholders, including governments at both State and Federal level. Mr Bath is a Chartered Accountant and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, with over use20 years of senior management experience in the energy and resources sectors both in Australia and southeast Asia. Mr Bath has been Chief Financial Officer for companies listed on AIM, ASX and JSX and more recently was a senior executive with a family office investment firm. Ms Marshall has over 38 years' experience in media, advertising, politics and communications across a range of platforms. Ms Marshall has an advanced knowledge of data and digital innovation as applied to communications, marketing, and sales and has won awards for journalism, and more recently advertising. Ms Marshall is currently the Managing Director of Marketforce, WA's oldest advertising agency. Ms Marshall worked from the Premier's Office for six years as the Director of Strategic Communications for the WA personalGovernment and has a unique insight into government policy. Mr Davey, previously an Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman. Corporate In April 2021, the Company completed the disposal of its Superior Lake Zinc Project to TSXV listed company, Metallum Resources Inc. ("Metallum") and received shares in Metallum that represent approximately 66% of Metallum's issued and outstanding shares. As a result, for accounting purposes, Metallum is considered to be a subsidiary of the Company and its assets, liabilities, income and expenses are consolidated into the financial statements of the Group, comprise the Company and its subsidiaries. The accompanying Appendix 5B therefore includes cashflows that are attributable to each of Superior Lake and Metallum for the December Quarter and for the year to date. During the Quarter, Metallum progressed with exploration activities at its Superior Lake Zinc Project, expending approximately $172,000. ForThe Company incurred costs of approximately $313,000 to progress activities at the Bristol Springs Solar Project during the Quarter, including funding the development approval application and various costs associated with progressing the Western Power Electricity Transfer Access Contract. Cash As at 31 December 2021, the consolidated group had cash of approximately $541,000. Payments to Related Parties During the Quarter, payments to related parties were $91,367, which comprised directors' fees of $46,000 and payments to Matador Capital Pty Ltd ("Matador Capital") of $45,367. Mr Grant Davey, who is a Non-Executive Director of the Company, is a Director and shareholder of Matador Capital. The Company makes payments to Matador Capital under a Shared Services Agreement in which Matador Capital provides office space, general office administration services and accounting services Page 4