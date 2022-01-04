Superior Lake Resources : Proposed issue of securities - SUP
01/04/2022 | 02:19am EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
4/1/2022
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Performance Shares
25,500,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
3,375,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
3,000,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
3,000,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
6,750,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
3,375,000
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
1,666,667
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
1,666,666
confirmed
New class-code to be
Unquoted Options
1,666,666
confirmed
SUP
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
103,205,129
Proposed +issue date 31/1/2022
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
139522553
1.3
ASX issuer code
SUP
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
4/1/2022
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
28/1/2022
actual?
received/condition met?
Actual
No
Comments
personal
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
For
ASX +security code and description
SUP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 41,666,667
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued as consideration for the acquisition of the Bristol Springs Solar Project - see Notice of Meeting lodged with ASX on 30 December 2021
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
5,416,666.000000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
Yes
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Performance Shares
+Security type
Performance shares/units
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
For
25,500,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued as consideration for the acquisition of the Bristol Springs Solar Project - see Notice of Meeting lodged with ASX on 30 December 2021
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
Proposed issue of securities
