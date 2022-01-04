Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Superior Lake Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUP   AU0000002636

SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

(SUP)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/11
0.13 AUD   0.00%
02:19aSUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - SUP
PU
2021SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES : General Meeting Materials
PU
2021SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notices
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Lake Resources : Proposed issue of securities - SUP

01/04/2022 | 02:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Performance Shares

25,500,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

3,375,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

3,000,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

3,000,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

6,750,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

3,375,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

1,666,667

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

1,666,666

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unquoted Options

1,666,666

confirmed

SUP

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

103,205,129

Proposed +issue date 31/1/2022

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 18

Proposed issue of securities

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

For personal use only

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 18

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

139522553

1.3

ASX issuer code

SUP

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 18

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes

use

7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

28/1/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Actual

No

Comments

personal

P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

For

ASX +security code and description

SUP : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 41,666,667

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 18

use only

Proposed issue of securities

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as consideration for the acquisition of the Bristol Springs Solar Project - see Notice of Meeting lodged with ASX on 30 December 2021

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

5,416,666.000000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

personal

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

Yes

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Performance Shares

+Security type

Performance shares/units

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

For

25,500,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as consideration for the acquisition of the Bristol Springs Solar Project - see Notice of Meeting lodged with ASX on 30 December 2021

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 18

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Superior Lake Resources Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2022 07:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
02:19aSUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES : Proposed issue of securities - SUP
PU
2021SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES : General Meeting Materials
PU
2021SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES : Initial Director's Interest Notices
PU
2021Superior Lake Resources Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
2021Superior Lake Resources Limited Appoints Chris Bath as CFO
CI
2021Superior Lake Resources Limited Appoints Mike Young as Managing Director, Effective Dec..
CI
2021Superior Lake Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
2021Superior Lake Resources Limited Provides Project Acquisition Update
CI
2021Superior Lake Resources Completes Stake Divestment in Canada Zinc Project to Metallum R..
MT
2021Superior Lake Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -2,62 M -1,89 M -1,89 M
Net cash 2020 0,82 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,69x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21,7 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 464x
EV / Sales 2020 17 846x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Superior Lake Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael Charles Young Managing Director & Director
Christopher James Bath Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Grant Davey Non-Executive Chairman
Dixie Marshall Non-Executive Director
Stuart Andrew McKenzie Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERIOR LAKE RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%16
BHP GROUP0.00%150 544
RIO TINTO PLC0.00%108 819
GLENCORE PLC0.00%66 080
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.00%49 410
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.22%33 623