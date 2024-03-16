Enabling the Adoption of Low Carbon Energy ANNUAL REPORT 2023

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Financial Results (millions of dollars) 2023 2022 Revenues 3,353.7 3,379.8 Gross profit 1,612.9 1,189.8 EBITDA from operations (1) 595.1 478.4 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 551.6 449.8 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations 77.0 (87.9) Cash dividends declared on common shares 170.5 140.5 (dollar per basic and diluted share except dividends paid and shares outstanding) 2023 2022 EBITDA from operations (1)(2) 2.30 2.13 Adjusted EBITDA (1)(2) 2.13 2.00 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Superior (2) 0.23 (0.58) Dividends declared per common share (2) 0.72 0.72 Weighted average shares outstanding (millions) 259.0 224.9 EBITDA from operations and Adjusted EBITDA are not standardized measures under IFRS. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" section in the MD&A for a description of each measure. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the year ended December 31, 2023 was 259.0 million (year ended December 31, 2022 was 224.9 million). The weighted average number of shares assumes the exchange of the issued and outstanding preferred shares into common shares. There were no other dilutive instruments for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Financial Position (millions of dollars) 2023 2022 Total assets 5,174.1 4,479.4 Total liabilities 3,403.2 3,018.9 Net capital expenditures (1) 245.7 158.2 Senior secured debt (2) 1,210.2 848.3 Total debt (2)(3) 2,504.7 2,169.0 Leverage Ratio (3)(4) 3.8x 4.1x Includes investment in leases amounting to $57.3 million in 2023 and $48.8 million in 2022. Excludes property, plant and equipment acquired through acquisition. Senior secured debt is stated before deferred issue costs. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in Superior's Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for additional details. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" in Superior's MD&A for definition of Leverage Ratio.

2 Superior Plus Corp. Annual report 2023 Allan MacDonald President and Chief Executive Officer Dear Shareholders, It's with tremendous pride that I write my first letter to you as CEO of Superior Plus. As I reflect on 2023, I am honoured to have the opportunity to work with our team in developing the vision for Superior Plus as we look to the future of Energy Distribution. Having spent time meeting with the teams across Canada and the United States, it is abundantly clear that Superior has rightfully earned its reputation as one of the most successful companies in the sector. Witnessing the unwavering passion our teams exude in serving our customers is inspiring. It reaffirms our belief that we have only just begun to establish Superior Plus as the leading low-carbon energy distribution company in North America. The transformation of Superior Plus took a significant step forward in 2023 with the acquisition of Certarus, which was completed in May. Having grown significantly over the past three years, Certarus has solidified its position as the industry leader in distributing low-carbon energy, including Compressed Natural Gas ("CNG"), Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG"), and Hydrogen. Today, Certarus represents a full 25% of our EBITDA, and as they continue to grow in this ever-expanding energy market, it provides Superior Plus with a new avenue for investment in organic growth and expands our low-carbon energy product capabilities, making Superior Plus unique amongst its competitors. Our Propane business has also experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by strategic acquisitions of some of North America's most successful propane operators in sought-after markets. Having successfully achieved scale and a significant presence across key markets, we are now well-positioned to shift our focus toward organic growth. This involves acquiring new customers, minimizing annual customer churn, and taking market share from our competitors. We are leveraging the strength of our extensive footprint, valuable assets, 55 regional brands and dedicated people to grow our customer base across Canada and the United States. As we embark on the next phase of our growth and transformation journey, the timing is ideal to shift away from an acquisition-based growth strategy to a strategy that invests in our incredible companies. This new approach capitalizes on our broad base of energy products supported by our talented and experienced teams, thereby unlocking the potential growth within our businesses. Guided by this vision, our dedicated management team and I are steadfastly committed to growing Superior Plus through operational excellence. Our objectives extend beyond organic growth and include critical initiatives for prudent capital management, deleveraging the balance sheet, and upholding our commitment to safety and inclusivity, all while passionately delivering significant shareholder value. By prioritizing these critical aspects, we aim to fortify our market standing and ensure Superior's sustained success and prosperity. In closing, I'd like to thank the board of directors for their unwavering confidence and support in my first year as CEO. Thank you to our shareholders, customers, dedicated employees across North America, and the communities we operate in for your commitment and support as we strive to make Superior the North American leader in next- generation energy solutions. Together, we will continue to lead the industry, provide safe and efficient service to our customers, and unlock Superior Plus's full potential. Sincerely, Allan MacDonald President and Chief Executive Officer Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. Annual report 2023 3 David Smith Chairman of the Board Dear Shareholders, As I reflect on 2023, there is no doubt it was a year marked by significant change at Superior Plus. Amid these transformative shifts, Superior Plus not only navigated challenges but also emerged with a renewed vision for the future. I am delighted to share some pivotal highlights as we chart the course for growth and success in 2024 and beyond. A standout accomplishment of 2023 was the closing of the Certarus acquisition. This strategic move brings on board an industry leader in delivering low-carbon energy solutions, including CNG, RNG and hydrogen. The addition of Certarus strengthens our organic growth strategy in Canada and the U.S. as evidenced by the growth in its Adjusted EBITDA by ~50% from 2022 to 2023. Over the past several years, we have assembled a comprehensive portfolio of assets in key energy markets and diverse geographies. As a result of these efforts, our Propane business remains strong and our focus on low-carbon energy solutions further positions us at the forefront of the evolving energy landscape. Allan MacDonald, our new President and CEO, has brought with him a wealth of experience and a clear vision for the future of Superior. We are very confident in his leadership, and his newly formed management team is set to maximize the value of our expanded reach, drive organic growth, enhance operational efficiency, and return greater value to you, our shareholders. Along with the changes to the management team - I am reminded of the importance of maintaining a dynamic and forward-thinking board of directors. Throughout 2023, we welcomed three new members to our board: Jennifer Grigsby, a professional accountant who recently served as the Secretary of Economic Administration for the State of Oklahoma, and prior she held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with Ascent Resources, LLC; Michael Horowitz, Managing Director in Brookfield's Private Equity Group; and Calvin Jacober, former Vice Chair, Canada for PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC"). I am pleased to say that their diverse perspectives and expertise will continue to enrich our discussions and decision-making processes. As we bid farewell to two departing members, Angelo Rufino and Eugene Bissell, we do so with gratitude for their invaluable contributions to Superior. Their insights and expertise have helped shape our company into the industry leader it is today, and we are indebted to them for their service. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance and board effectiveness. I'm happy to announce that we met our stated target of having 30% of directors who self-identify as women. Through thoughtful succession planning and strategic recruitment, we will continue to ensure that our board reflects the diverse perspectives and skillsets essential to driving long-term value for our shareholders. In closing, I wish to express my sincere appreciation to every one of you for your unwavering support and confidence in Superior Plus. Together, we will chart a course toward a future defined by innovation, resilience, and sustained success. Warm regards, David Smith Chairman of the Board Superior Plus

4 Superior Plus Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis Management's Discussion and Analysis Three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") contains information about the performance and financial position of Superior Plus Corp. ("Superior") as at and for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, as well as forward-looking information about future periods. The information in this MD&A is current to February 21, 2024, and should be read in conjunction with Superior's audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The accompanying audited consolidated financial statements of Superior were prepared by and are the responsibility of Superior's management. Superior's audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All financial amounts in this MD&A are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars except where otherwise noted. All tables are for the year ended December 31 of the period indicated, unless otherwise stated. This MD&A includes forward-looking statements and assumptions. See "Forward-Looking Information" for more details. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Throughout the MD&A, Superior has used the following terms that are not defined under IFRS, but are used by management to evaluate the performance of Superior and its businesses: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") from operations, Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Costs, Net Debt, Leverage Ratio, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit. These measures may also be used by investors, financial institutions and credit rating agencies to assess Superior's performance and ability to service debt. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Securities regulations require that Non-GAAP and other financial measures are clearly defined, explained and are reconciled to their most directly comparable measure presented in the (primary) financial statements. Except as otherwise indicated, these Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated and disclosed on a consistent basis from period to period. Specific items may only be relevant in certain periods. The intent of using Non-GAAP financial measures is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts; the measures do not have standardized meaning under IFRS. The measures should not, therefore, be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other issuers may calculate Non-GAAP financial measures differently. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" for more information about these measures. Forward-Looking Information Certain information included herein is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may include statements regarding the objectives, business strategies to achieve those objectives, expected financial results (including those in the area of risk management), economic or market conditions, and the outlook of or involving Superior and its businesses. Such information is typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "forecast", "future", "outlook", "guidance", "may", "project", "should", "strategy", "target", "will" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes.

Superior Plus Corp. Annual report 2023 5 Forward-looking information in this document includes: future financial position, consolidated and business segment outlooks, 2024 expected Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the markets for our products and our financial results, expected Leverage ratio, business strategy and objectives, development plans and programs, organic growth, weather, commercial demand in Canada and the U.S., product pricing and sourcing, volumes and pricing, wholesale propane market fundamentals, exchange rates, expected synergies from acquisitions, expected seasonality of demand, long-term incentive plan accrual estimates and future economic conditions. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans about the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information herein is based on various assumptions and expectations that Superior believes are reasonable in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove to be correct. Those assumptions and expectations are based on information currently available to Superior, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and the historic performance of Superior's businesses. Such assumptions include, no material divestitures, anticipated financial performance, current business and economic trends, the amount of future dividends paid by Superior, business prospects, utilization of tax basis, regulatory developments, average MSU base, impacts of cost-saving initiatives, currency exchange, inflation and interest rates, future commodity prices relating to the oil and gas industry, future oil rig activity levels in the U.S. and Western Canada, trading data, cost estimates, our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms and statements regarding net working capital and capital expenditure requirements of Superior, the assumptions set forth under the "Financial Outlook" sections in this MD&A. Superior cautions that such assumptions could prove to be incorrect or inaccurate. The forward-looking information is also subject to the risks and uncertainties set forth below. The forward-looking information is also subject to the risks and uncertainties set forth below. By its very nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, as many important factors are beyond our control, Superior's actual performance and financial results may vary materially from those estimates and expectations contemplated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include risks relating to incorrect assessments of value when making acquisitions, failure to realize expected cost-savings and synergies from acquisitions, increases in debt service charges, colder average weather than anticipated, the loss of key personnel, fluctuations in foreign currency and exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, increasing rates of inflation, inadequate insurance coverage, liability for cash taxes, counterparty risk, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, reduced customer demand, operational risks involving our facilities, force majeure, labour relations matters, our ability to access external sources of debt and equity capital, and the risks identified in: (i) this MD&A under "Risk Factors to Superior" and (ii) Superior's most recent Annual Information Form. The preceding list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. When relying on Superior's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Superior, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Any forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this document and, except as required by law, Superior does not undertake to update or revise such information to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Overview of Superior and Basis of Presentation Superior consists of the following four reportable segments: U.S. Retail Propane Distribution ("U.S. Propane"), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution ("Canadian Propane"), North American Wholesale Propane Distribution ("Wholesale Propane") and Certarus Ltd. ("Certarus"). The U.S. Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, as well as California and, to a lesser extent, the Midwest to residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment distributes propane gas and other natural gas liquids across Canada and the U.S. to wholesale customers and supplies the majority of propane gas required by the Canadian Propane segment and a portion of the propane gas required by the U.S. Propane segment. Certarus is a comprehensive low carbon energy solution provider engaged in the business of transporting and selling compressed natural gas ("CNG"), renewable natural gas ("RNG") and hydrogen. Certarus' principal business is supplying CNG as an alternative fuel for large-scale industrial and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. Superior acquired all the issued and outstanding shares of Certarus on May 31, 2023.

6 Superior Plus Corp. Management's Discussion and Analysis Highlights On May 31, 2023, Superior acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of Certarus, a leading North American low carbon energy solutions provider (the "Certarus Acquisition"), for total consideration of $840.5 million consisting of $353.2 million in cash and 48.6 million common shares of Superior plus assumed debt of $214.2 million. As part of the regulatory review process and in order to close the transaction, Superior entered into a consent agreement with the Commissioner of Competition agreeing to divest eight retail propane distribution locations and related assets in Northern Ontario.

Superior Plus Corp. Annual report 2023 7 Financial Results The following summary contains certain Non-GAAP financial information. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" on page 34 for more information about these measures. Summary of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended (1) Years Ended December 31 December 31 (millions of dollars, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. Propane Adjusted EBITDA (2) 113.8 116.7 302.5 284.9 Canadian Propane Adjusted EBITDA (2) 50.2 58.3 133.9 144.8 Wholesale Propane Adjusted EBITDA (2) 16.3 22.7 63.4 48.7 Certarus Adjusted EBITDA (2) 47.2 - 95.3 - EBITDA from operations (2) 227.5 197.7 595.1 478.4 Corporate operating costs (2) (8.0) (11.0) (34.3) (25.9) Realized loss on foreign currency hedging contracts (2) (5.9) (4.1) (9.2) (2.7) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 213.6 182.6 551.6 449.8 Adjusted EBITDA per share (2) (3) $0.77 $0.79 $2.13 $2.00 Dividends declared per common share $0.18 $0.18 $0.72 $0.72 Volumes U.S. Propane (millions of litres) 434 491 1,446 1,533 Canadian Propane (millions of litres) 307 356 1,106 1,219 Wholesale Propane (millions of litres) (4) 409 395 1,472 1,320 Certarus (thousands of million British thermal units "MMBtu") 6,140 - 13,846 - Leverage ratio (2) 3.8x 4.1x Capital expenditures Efficiency, process improvement and growth-related(2) (5) 69.1 19.5 127.3 58.2 Maintenance capital (2) (5) 26.8 24.8 72.9 59.1 Leased vehicles 11.4 11.8 35.2 29.6 Net earnings (loss) for the period/year 77.5 63.0 77.0 (87.9) Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Superior - basic and diluted $0.27 $0.27 $0.23 ($0.58) Fourth quarter results are not required to be disclosed in the annual audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The

GAAP and Non-GAAP financial information below can be derived by subtracting the results of the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 by the results of the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The results for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 can be found on www.sedarplus.ca or http://www.superiorplus.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/ . These amounts are Non-GAAP financial measures and/or Non-GAAP ratios, see "Non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations" on page 34 for more information. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2023 was 278.6 million and 259.0 million, respectively

(year ended December 31, 2022 was 231.1 million and 224.9 million, respectively). The weighted average number of shares assumes the exchange of the issued and outstanding preferred shares into common shares. There were no other dilutive instruments for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. Represents sales to third-parties and excludes sales volumes to the Canadian and U.S. Propane segments. The amounts disclosed in the audited consolidated statements of cash flows for the year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 are made up of the sum of these amounts.