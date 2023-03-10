Superior Plus : NOTICE OF MEETING AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

INFORMATION ON ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL MEETING

Superior will be holding its meeting in a virtual-only format. Attending the virtual meeting enables registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders, including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have appointed themselves as proxyholders, to attend the meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the appropriate times during the meeting. Guests, including non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed a proxyholder, can log in to the meeting as set out below. Guests can watch the meeting but are not able to vote or ask questions. If you participate in the virtual meeting, it is important that you are connected to the internet at all times during the meeting. It is your responsibility to ensure connectivity for the duration of the virtual meeting. The virtual meeting platform is fully supported across most commonly used web browsers (note: Internet Explorer is not a supported browser). You should allow ample time to check into the virtual meeting and complete the below procedure. For any technical difficulties experienced during the check-in process or during the meeting, please contact Computershare at 1-888-724-2416 (Local) or 1-781-575-2748 (International) for assistance.

Log in online at: meetnow.global/MGCH9ZV. We recommend that you log in at least 15 minutes before the meeting starts to avoid any technical and logistical issues

Select JOIN MEETING NOW

JOIN MEETING NOW If you are a Registered Shareholder , select " Shareholder " and then enter the 15-digit control number, or if you are a duly appointed proxyholder , select " Invitation " and enter your Invite Code

OR

If you are a guest or a Non-Registered shareholder who has not appointed a proxyholder, select

" Guest " and then complete the online form. Please note, guests will not be able to ask questions or vote at the meeting.

Once you log in to the virtual meeting and you accept the terms and conditions, you will be revoking any and all previously submitted proxies. However, in such a case, you will be provided the opportunity to vote by ballot on the matters put forth at the meeting. If you do not wish to revoke all previously submitted proxies, do not accept the terms and conditions, in which case you can only enter the meeting as a guest.

Registered shareholders: The 15-digit control number is located on the form of proxy or in the email notification you received.

Duly appointed proxyholders: Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") will provide the proxyholder with an Invite Code by email after the voting deadline has passed and the proxyholder has been duly appointed AND registered.

Non-Registeredshareholders who have not appointed themselves as proxyholders to participate and vote at the meeting may log in as a guest, by clicking on "Guest" and completing the online form; however, they will not be able to vote or submit questions.

For a non-registered(beneficial) shareholder to be appointed as proxyholder, you MUST submit your voting instruction form, appointing yourself as proxyholder as per the instructions set forth in the form prior to

4 p.m. (Eastern time) on May 5, 2023 (the "proxy deadline"). YOU MUST ALSO register yourself as proxyholder at http://www.computershare.com/SuperiorPlus prior to the proxy deadline to receive an Invite Code via email. Failure to register yourself as proxyholder with Computershare will result in you not receiving an Invite Code that is required to vote at the meeting and only being able to attend as a guest.

Shareholders who wish to appoint a third-partyproxyholderto represent them at the virtual meeting must submit their proxy form or voting instruction form (as applicable) prior to registering their proxyholder.

Registering the proxyholder is an additional step once a Shareholder has submitted their proxy form or voting instruction form. Failure to register a duly appointed proxyholder will result in the proxyholder not receiving an Invite Code to participate in the meeting.