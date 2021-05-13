Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Superior Plus Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPB   CA86828P1036

SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.

(SPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Superior Plus : Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

05/13/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:SPB) held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2021 virtually (the “Meeting”). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Superior is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.

A total of 77,712,544 Common Shares of the Corporation and 30,002,837 Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares representing approximately 52.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The ten director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxies and in person votes were received from holders of Common Shares and Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares (collectively, “Securityholders”) as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

 

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Catherine M. Best

100,118,164

93.25

7,245,991

6.75

Eugene V.N. Bissell

106,987,534

99.65

376,621

0.35

Richard C. Bradeen

107,076,514

99.73

287,641

0.27

Luc Desjardins

105,121,575

97.91

2,242,580

2.09

Randall J. Findlay

98,445,025

91.69

8,919,130

8.31

Patrick E. Gottschalk

107,050,608

99.71

313,547

0.29

Douglas J. Harrison

107,029,326

99.69

334,829

0.31

Mary B. Jordan

103,917,283

96.79

3,446,872

3.21

Angelo R. Rufino

106,981,129

99.64

383,026

0.36

David P. Smith

99,225,493

92.42

8,138,662

7.58

Securityholders approved resolutions appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's auditors and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation with approximately 99.78% and 96.08% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.

In addition, holders of Common Shares approved the renewal of Corporation’s Shareholder Rights Plan with approximately 95.68% approval of the outstanding Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: investor-relations@superiorplus.com, Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
05:40pSUPERIOR PLUS  : Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of..
BU
05/12SUPERIOR PLUS  : Reports Q1 2021 EPS of $0.36, Boosted by US Propane Operations
MT
05/12SUPERIOR PLUS  : Q1 2021
PU
05/12SUPERIOR PLUS  : Earnings Flash (SPB.TO) SUPERIOR PLUS Posts Q1 EPS Basic and Di..
MT
04/29SUPERIOR PLUS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/28SUPERIOR PLUS  : Announces Senior Unsecured Note Financing and Conditional Redem..
AQ
04/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Teck. Also Onex; Super Plus
MT
04/23SUPERIOR PLUS  : Announces US $170 million acquisition of Freeman Gas, further e..
AQ
04/22SUPERIOR PLUS  : Details US$170 Million Acquisition of Freeman Gas, Further Expa..
MT
04/22SUPERIOR PLUS BRIEF : Details US$170 Million Acquisition of Freeman Gas, Further..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 031 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
Net income 2021 132 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2021 1 088 M 894 M 894 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 4,73%
Capitalization 2 678 M 2 205 M 2 200 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,85x
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 261
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Superior Plus Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 15,25 CAD
Last Close Price 15,21 CAD
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luc Desjardins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth Summers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David P. Smith Chairman
Harry Kanwar Vice President-Risk & Compliance
Catherine May Best Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.24.88%2 213
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION45.66%254 182
CHEVRON CORPORATION27.14%207 016
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-3.63%165 120
BP PLC23.74%89 895
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION18.44%80 238