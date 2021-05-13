Superior Plus : Reports Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Superior Plus Corp. (“Superior” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:SPB) held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on May 12, 2021 virtually (the “Meeting”). Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, Superior is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.

A total of 77,712,544 Common Shares of the Corporation and 30,002,837 Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares representing approximately 52.28% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The ten director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxies and in person votes were received from holders of Common Shares and Series 1 Special Voting Preferred Shares (collectively, “Securityholders”) as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percentage Number Percentage Catherine M. Best 100,118,164 93.25 7,245,991 6.75 Eugene V.N. Bissell 106,987,534 99.65 376,621 0.35 Richard C. Bradeen 107,076,514 99.73 287,641 0.27 Luc Desjardins 105,121,575 97.91 2,242,580 2.09 Randall J. Findlay 98,445,025 91.69 8,919,130 8.31 Patrick E. Gottschalk 107,050,608 99.71 313,547 0.29 Douglas J. Harrison 107,029,326 99.69 334,829 0.31 Mary B. Jordan 103,917,283 96.79 3,446,872 3.21 Angelo R. Rufino 106,981,129 99.64 383,026 0.36 David P. Smith 99,225,493 92.42 8,138,662 7.58

Securityholders approved resolutions appointing Ernst & Young LLP as the Corporation's auditors and approved a non-binding advisory vote regarding the Corporation's approach to executive compensation with approximately 99.78% and 96.08% approval of the votes attached to all outstanding shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, respectively.

In addition, holders of Common Shares approved the renewal of Corporation’s Shareholder Rights Plan with approximately 95.68% approval of the outstanding Common Shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

About the Corporation

Superior is a leading North American distributor and marketer of propane and distillates and related products and services, servicing over 780,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada.

For further information about Superior, please visit our website at: www.superiorplus.com or contact: Beth Summers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Tel: (416) 340-6015, or Rob Dorran, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer, Tel: (416) 340-6003, E-mail: investor-relations@superiorplus.com, Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513006063/en/