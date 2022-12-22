Advanced search
    SPB   CA86828P1036

SUPERIOR PLUS CORP.

(SPB)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
10.18 CAD   +3.88%
10:07aSuperior Plus Announces Sale of $125 Million Promissory Note
AQ
08:53aSuperior Plus buying Certarus in deal worth $1.05 billion including debt
AQ
08:16aChemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Successful Court Decision on $25 Million Reverse Break Fee Lawsuit
MT
TSX posts broad-based losses as rate hike concern weighs

12/22/2022 | 04:32pm EST
TSX ends down 221.44 points, or 1.1%, at 19,349.66

All 10 major sectors post declines

Energy falls 2.6% as oil settles 1% lower

BlackBerry shares fall 8%

TORONTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, giving back some of the previous day's advance, in a broad sell-off as U.S. economic data triggered fresh concerns over the Federal Reserve's campaign to raise interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended down 221.44 points, or 1.1%, at 19,349.66, after notching on Wednesday its biggest gain in nearly six weeks.

Wall Street's main indexes also fell as U.S. data pointed to a still tight labor market that could encourage the Fed to continue to tighten aggressively.

"The broad risk tone across global markets has certainly been set by the Federal Reserve this year, and that is poised to continue into 2023," said Chhad Aul, chief investment officer and head of multi-asset solutions at SLGI Asset Management Inc.

All 10 major sectors ended lower, with the energy group falling 2.6% as the price of oil settled down 1% at $77.49 a barrel.

Technology lost 1.7%, pressured by further weakness in the shares of BlackBerry Ltd after the company on Wednesday said it expects the current macroeconomic environment to pose more near-term challenges. BlackBerry's shares ended 8% lower.

The TSX is set to decline on a yearly-basis for the first time since 2018. Still, its 8.8% decline since the beginning of the year is much less than for the S&P 500. The U.S. benchmark is down 19.8%.

Superior Plus Corp was a bright spot on Thursday. The natural gas supplier's shares rose 3.9% after the company announced a deal to buy Certarus Ltd for C$1.05 billion ($771 million) including debt. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2022
