Superior Resources : 2020 Annual Report

SUPERIOR RESOURCES LIMITED (ABN 72 112 844 407)

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I take pleasure in presenting the Superior Resources Limited 2020 Annual Report.

The past 12 months has been a financially volatile and eventful year that has provided economic challenges and opportunities.

Achievements include the completion of an earn in and joint venture relationship with South 32 Group Operations Pty Ltd on the Nicholson Project and the resulting upgrade of several of the project's McArthur River-sizedzinc-lead targets.

In moving the Company forward, the board recognised the opportunity presented by the favourable gold market amid the international economic and pandemic situation and rapidly implemented a strategy to advance our Steam Engine Project. The strategy includes the revision of the existing Mineral Resource and commencement of both a scoping study and a resource drilling program.

The drilling program recently competed totalled 3,756 meters from 73 drill holes and delivered consistently outstanding gold intercepts. Strong results from the drilling confirmed a northern extension to the Steam Engine Lode which extended the gold mineralisation 150 metres northwards along strike and remains open. A second drilling program was launched on the back of the better than expected results of the first program.

Whilst we are very excited about the progress of the Steam Engine Project, we recognise the importance of our portfolio of quality Tier-1 projects, which include the large Bottletree Copper Project, the largely unexplored Big Mag sulphide nickel Project and our Nicholson and Victor zinc-lead-silver projects.

At Bottletree, we recognise the potential for the early discovery of a major copper deposit. Exploration drilling conducted in previous years returned nearly 300 metres of copper mineralisation with an average grade of 0.22% copper and an 18.7 metre high-grade zone averaging 1.12% copper. This significant interval of copper mineralisation coincides with a large IP chargeability anomaly that is at least one kilometre in length with increasing size at depth.

The Company continues to monitor base metal prices and cycles in order to take advantage of the opportunities available to maximise value for our shareholders.

I take this opportunity to sincerely thank all shareholders for their continued support and also the Company's staff and fellow Directors for their professionalism and dedication during the year.

Carlos Fernicola

Chairman