Superior Resources : Bottletree drilling indicates Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system

As a result of observations from the first two diamond drill holes, the Company revised its drilling program and is currently drilling a third "scissor" hole, drilling from southwest to northeast in the opposite direction of the first two holes. Although targeting of the potential porphyry intrusions is yet to be undertaken, the third hole is testing areas to the west of the chargeability anomaly for porphyry-related mineralisation, alteration and

• Exploration at Bottletree now focussed on one or more large Cu-Au mineralised porphyry intrusion systems west of chargeability anomaly; evaluation of copper mineralisation at chargeability anomaly and other outcropping areas will continue to define a Mineral Resource

• Chargeability anomaly likely to represent localised structurally-controlled mineralisation within an outer "shell" surrounding one or more large Cu-Au mineralised porphyry systems

• Third diamond hole testing for porphyry-related mineralisation and alteration west of chargeability anomaly and to more effectively target high grade copper veins similar to those observed in first two holes

• Potential porphyry system located west of chargeability anomaly, as indicated by 1.5km x 1km intense Cu and Au soil anomaly coincident with large oval magnetic and satellite topographic features and supported by observations from first two holes

• Newly planned third diamond hole currently at 260m (down-hole) drilling eastwards from western side of chargeability anomaly intersects veins of quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite, indicating source of copper mineralisation likely to be nearby undiscovered Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system

• First hole drilled to 684.6m from northeast to southwest, penetrates entirely through chargeability anomaly; extensive high grade copper mineralisation intersected at bottom 20m of hole, west of anomaly

• Disseminated and vein sulphide mineralisation significantly more extensive than indicated by chargeability anomaly

• First two deep diamond drill holes at Superior's Bottletree Copper Prospect targeting large high order MIMDAS IP chargeability anomaly, intersect disseminated and vein sulphide mineralisation, including chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) over broad intervals; awaiting assays

only HIGHLIGHTS:

usepersonal Superior Resources Limited ( ASX:SPQ ) ( Superior , the Company ) announced today significant findings from a 2,300m diamond drilling program currently underway at its Bottletree Copper Prospect. The program is part of

the Company's 13,000m drilling campaign at its 100%-owned Greenvale Project, located approximately 210kms For west of Townsville, Queensland (Figure 1).

Drilling to date has confirmed that extensive disseminated and vein copper mineralisation highlighted by a large MIMDAS IP chargeability anomaly is likely to be sourced from a large copper-gold porphyry system, located nearby and to the west of the chargeability anomaly. Furthermore, the mineralisation is more extensive than indicated by the chargeability anomaly and crops out at surface. In particular, the mineralisation appears to be structurally localised within an outer zone or "shell" to one or more much larger copper-gold (potentially) porphyry systems.

Bottletree drilling reveals large potential porphyry system

as source of extensive copper mineralisation

Announcement

30 November 2021