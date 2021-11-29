Superior Resources : Bottletree drilling indicates Cu-Au-Mo porphyry system

As a result of observations from the first two diamond drill holes, the Company revised its drilling program and is currently drilling a third "scissor" hole, drilling from southwest to northeast in the opposite direction of the first two holes. Although targeting of the potential porphyry intrusions is yet to be undertaken, the third hole is testing areas to the west of the chargeability anomaly for porphyry-relatedmineralisation, alteration and
• Exploration at Bottletree now focussed on one or more large Cu-Aumineralised porphyry intrusion systems west of chargeability anomaly; evaluation of copper mineralisation at chargeability anomaly and other outcropping areas will continue to define a Mineral Resource
• Chargeability anomaly likely to represent localised structurally-controlledmineralisation within an outer "shell" surrounding one or more large Cu-Aumineralised porphyry systems
• Third diamond hole testing for porphyry-relatedmineralisation and alteration west of chargeability anomaly and to more effectively target high grade copper veins similar to those observed in first two holes
• Potential porphyry system located west of chargeability anomaly, as indicated by 1.5km x 1km intense Cu and Au soil anomaly coincident with large oval magnetic and satellite topographic features and supported by observations from first two holes
• Newly planned third diamond hole currently at 260m (down-hole)drilling eastwards from western side of chargeability anomaly intersects veins of quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite,indicating source of copper mineralisation likely to be nearby undiscovered Cu-Au-Moporphyry system
• First hole drilled to 684.6m from northeast to southwest, penetrates entirely through chargeability anomaly; extensive high grade copper mineralisation intersected at bottom 20m of hole, west of anomaly
• Disseminated and vein sulphide mineralisation significantly more extensive than indicated by chargeability anomaly
• First two deep diamond drill holes at Superior's Bottletree Copper Prospect targeting large high order MIMDAS IP chargeability anomaly, intersect disseminated and vein sulphide mineralisation, including chalcopyrite (copper sulphide) over broad intervals; awaiting assays
Superior Resources Limited (ASX:SPQ) (Superior, the Company) announced today significant findings from a 2,300m diamond drilling program currently underway at its Bottletree Copper Prospect. The program is part of
the Company's 13,000m drilling campaign at its 100%-ownedGreenvale Project, located approximately 210kms west of Townsville, Queensland (Figure 1).
Drilling to date has confirmed that extensive disseminated and vein copper mineralisation highlighted by a large MIMDAS IP chargeability anomaly is likely to be sourced from a large copper-goldporphyry system, located nearby and to the west of the chargeability anomaly. Furthermore, the mineralisation is more extensive than indicated by the chargeability anomaly and crops out at surface. In particular, the mineralisation appears to be structurally localised within an outer zone or "shell" to one or more much larger copper-gold(potentially) porphyry systems.
30 November 2021
"We are expediting new exploration programs at Bottletree that include soil geochemistry surveys, geophysical surveys and drilling. In addition, we are also progressing our other Greenvale copper prospects, including Cockie Creek, where we are targeting a maiden JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate for release by year-end."
"Consistent with our philosophy of not only discovering Tier 1 deposits, but also of retaining maximum value through to the mining stage, we are implementing a development strategy at Greenvale that will align with the evolving future commodities booms.
"Bottletree represents the first of several opportunities to discover and develop large copper and nickel- copper-PGEdeposits within the richly endowed mineralised belts secured by the Company's Greenvale tenements.
"Porphyry copper deposits are typically dominated by large envelopes of low-gradedisseminated sulphide mineralisation, but due to their size-potential,they are by far the largest deposits of copper, large enough to have defined the category of "Supergiant Deposits".
"Bottletree is now the second prospect within the Greenvale Project to exhibit strong evidence for a large porphyry copper-goldsystem, the other being Cockie Creek.
"The IP chargeability anomaly is no longer the "main event", but rather just an outer zone of mineralisation related to a much larger potential porphyry copper-goldsystem. Although the presence of a large porphyry system has long been suspected to be the cause of the enormous soil copper anomaly that defined Bottletree, we became more convinced as the shape of the program changed and as the third hole progressed.
"We are very excited with the developments unfolding at Bottletree, which are particularly significant as no more than three meaningful holes have previously been drilled at the prospect.
Superior's Managing Director, Peter Hwang commented:
porphyry vectors. The hole is also designed to more effectively target high grade copper-mineralised veins that are predominantly aligned sub-parallel to the first two holes, including a hole drilled during 2018, which returned 292m of 0.22% Cu, including 18.7m @ 1.12% Cu (SBTRD006)1. The third hole is currently at 260m (down-hole).
onlyCore recovered from the third hole exhibits significantly more intense alteration, veining and mineralisation than observed over the upper sections of the first two holes. Notably, veins of quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite which resemble Type-B porphyry veins have been intersected. Porphyry Type-B veins are indicative of a nearby porphyry system.
A porphyry system at Bottletree would likely be located at deeper levels and to the west of the chargeability anomaly. This location is also coincident with the large and intense 1.5km x 1km copper and gold soil anomaly, a large oval potential intrusion centre interpreted from airborne magnetic survey data and a partly coincident oval feature on satellite imagery.
Assay results are yet to be received from the three holes.
The encouraging results at Bottletree have added to a promising outlook for Superior in 2022, as the Company advances its project pipeline amid strong demand for key global minerals such as copper. Recent drilling at the nearby Steam Engine Gold Project has also shown spectacular intersections of up to 115.2 g/t Au (refer ASX
releases 18 October and 22 November 2021), with a feasibility study progressing on a low capex operation to generate near-term cashflow for the benefit of shareholders.
personalFigure 1. Location of exploration permits comprising the Greenvale Project. Exploration permit applications are shaded purple. Select prospects are marked with a red star. The Greenvale township and existing historic mines (yellow stars) are also indicated.
Background
Superior has long recognised the significance of Bottletree, which is expressed at surface as a large, zoned copper mineralised system that extends over several square kilometres (Figure 2). As a result of the Queensland native title regime during important commodity boom periods, Bottletree (and other areas in Qld) was effectively quarantined from the exploration sector. Apart from a small number of shallow historic drill holes
over the anomalous area, Superior conducted the only deep investigation of the area with three drill holes during 2017 and 2018.
During September 2021 the Company announced2 the commencement of deep drilling of a large high-order 3D- modelled MIMDAS IP chargeability anomaly located adjacent to a regionally distinct 1.5km by 1km copper and gold soil anomaly (Figure 3). Drilling during 2018 intersected the northern edge of the chargeability anomaly, which returned 292m @ 0.22% Cu, including 18.7m @ 1.12% Cu3.
Figure 2. Regional Cu-in-soil processed image showing the large scale Bottletree copper anomaly and location of the MIMDAS IP chargeability anomaly that has been targeted with drilling in 2021.
2021 Drilling Program
The current 2-stage program commenced with the drilling of two holes (BTDD001 and BTDD003) targeting the modelled centre of the chargeability anomaly at different depth levels (Figure 3). BTDD001 was drilled using NQ rods to 684.6m with a RC pre-collar to about 250m. BTDD003 was cored using HQ diameter rods from surface to an end of hole depth of 807.7m, which was the capability limit of the drill rig. BTDD002, located in the same position as BTDD003, was a RC pre-collar hole that was terminated as a result of exceeding hole deviation limits.
For
Figure 3. 3D-modelled MIMDAS IP high chargeability iso-surfaces representing the Bottletree IP chargeability anomaly, viewed looking southwest. Recently drilled BTDD001 and BTDD003 and 2018 drill hole SBTRD006 shown.
Key Findings: Drill Core Mineralisation
To date, core from BTDD001 and approximately half of BTDD003 have been accessible for detailed geological inspection. In general, both holes intersected very broad zones of lower grade disseminated sulphide mineralisation, including chalcopyrite within strongly deformed andesitic lavas and volcaniclastics of probable Ordovician age. These broad zones also include numerous zones of more intense mineralisation within and associated with various forms of quartz veining. In addition, BTDD003 intersected altered dykes of diorite and
tonalite with minor pyrite, suggesting the potential for mineralised intrusives.
In summary, BTDD001 intersected mainly disseminated chalcopyrite mineralisation in variably broad intervals from 307m to 681m. Individual intervals range from 14m to 101m. Several zones of intensely chalcopyrite mineralised veins were also intersected within the disseminated zones. The disseminated mineralisation was observed to correlate closely with the 3D-modelled outer (50mV/V) isosurface of the IP chargeability model (Figure 4). However, more intense mineralisation was encountered outside and to the west and north of the
chargeability model.
Figure 4. West-East cross section through MIMDAS IP chargeability anomaly showing current program drill holes, visual estimates of chalcopyrite mineralisation in holes BTDD001 and BTDD003 and interpreted mineralisation envelope.
