  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Superior Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPQ   AU000000SPQ9

SUPERIOR RESOURCES LIMITED

(SPQ)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Superior Resources : First Bottletree assays build confidence in porphyry system

01/24/2022 | 05:47pm EST
ASX

25 January 2022

Announcement

First 2021 Bottletree hole builds confidence in porphyry system

SUMMARY:

only

2021 diamond hole BTDD001 (and BTDD003) tested the core of a large MIMDAS IP

chargeability anomaly located on the outer edge of the Bottletree Prospect area, defined

by a 1.5km x 1km soil copper anomaly

use

Mineralisation in the hole is a combination of disseminated copper as well as late-stage

copper veins in chloritic shears, interpreted to have formed distalto the core of a buried

mineralised porphyry where higher copper grades are expected

The primary targetat Bottletree is the buried Cu-Au-Mo porphyry with the core

interpreted to be located about 500m southwest of the IP anomaly

Higher grade sheeted and stockwork porphyry-styleCu-Au-Mo mineralised veins are

expected to be developed at moderate depths within the porphyry

personal

Although not the primary target, the Distal Copper Zone tested by BTDD001 is,

nevertheless, significant with variable grade mineralisation over 550m down-hole, open

to the west at depth and northwest and southeast along the 750m strike of the structural

corridor. Results from BTDD001 include:

552.6m @ 0.16% Cu, 0.02g/t Au, 0.7g/t Ag from 132m to EOH (684.6m), including

o 10m @ 0.72% Cu, 0.08g/t Au, 2.1g/t Ag from 309m

o 5m @ 1.14% Cu, 0.13g/t Au, 3.3g/t Ag from 310m

o 87m @ 0.28% Cu, 0.03g/t Au, 1.0g/t Ag from 432m

o 20m @ 0.44% Cu, 0.06g/t Au, 1.6g/t Ag from 565m

Peak values of:

o 4m @ 1.32% Cu, 0.16g/t Au, 3.9g/t Ag from 313m

- incl 1m @ 2.79% Cu, 0.24g/t Au, 7.8g/t Ag from 313m

o 2m @ 1.45% Cu, 0.33g/t Au, 5.5g/t Ag from 580m

For

Good potential exists at the Distal Copper Zone for the delineation of a Cu-Au resource of

significant grade and volume; the zone is only partly tested with 4 holes, including 2018

hole SBTRD006 located 180m to the northwest of BTDD001; a rock chip with 11.34% Cu

suggests higher grade mineralisation present

Third hole (BTDD004, yet to be assayed), collared 200m west of the Distal Copper Zone and

drilled as a scissor hole to BTDD001 and BTDD003, confirmed extensive mineralised,

porphyry-type vein sets, 200m above intense mineralisation intersected at the bottom of

BTDD0011

Four other large near-surface high order copper zones, including the central porphyry target, exist within the Bottletree area and are also considered primary targets as they appear to exhibit porphyry geochemical indicators and carry higher gold grades

1 Refer ASX announcement dated 21 December 2021

Awaiting results of the new soil geochemical survey over Bottletree that will give a clearer picture of zonation to assist targeting of mineralised porphyries
Large multi-stagedrilling program planned for the end of Q1 2022
Superior Resources Limited (ASX:SPQ) (Superior, the Company) announced today the first assay results from a 2,300m diamond drilling program at its Bottletree Copper Prospect, which forms part of the Company's 100%- owned Greenvale Project, approximately 210kms west of Townsville, Queensland (Figure 1). Assay results for rock chip samples taken from the Bottletree area are also reported.
BTDD001, drilled to 684.6m, is one of two deep core holes testing a large MIMDAS induced polarisation (IP) chargeability anomaly located on the outer edge of a 1.5km x 1km soil copper anomaly, which defines the Bottletree Prospect. The IP chargeability anomaly highlighted a part of a large zone of disseminated and vein copper mineralisation that extends for 750m within a major northwest-striking mineralised structural corridor
(Figures 2 and 3).
The hole intersected extensive disseminated and vein copper-gold-silvermineralisation over variably broad intervals from 132m to 681m, with individual intervals ranging up to 87m. The disseminated zones include numerous zones of high grade, intensely mineralised shear-related chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite-quartzveins returning up to 2.79% Cu.

Drilling confirmed that the extensive copper mineralisation highlighted by the chargeability anomaly does not represent part of the main mineralised porphyry stock, but late-stage mineralisation sourced from a large copper-gold porphyry system located nearby and to the west of the anomaly. Significantly, a new understanding of the polymetallic veining suggests the mineralisation has affinities with late-stage shear veining in some Central European porphyry deposits that are developed after the main stockwork and sheeted vein mineralisation stages of the porphyry2.

In addition, the mineralisation is more extensive than indicated by the chargeability anomaly and crops out at surface. Although the drilling did not identify the targeted porphyry stock, the amount of copper mineralisation is considerable and is currently observed over at least 750m surface strike, 500m width and 600m vertical extent.

personal

Superior's Managing Director, Peter Hwang commented:

"Each of the three holes drilled at Bottletree last year has taken our understandings of the mineralisation

system and the prospect to new levels. Our initial focus was on the large MIMDAS IP anomaly, but the turn

of events that directed us westwards to a much larger and higher potential target was exciting to see.

"Although the mineralisation associated with the IP anomaly is not the targeted porphyry deposit, the

For

amount of copper being identified there is significant, starts from surface and there is good potential to

define a sizeable deposit.

"While new multi-element soil data is awaited to give a better idea of zonation and vectors to porphyry

mineralisation, the historical data shows at least four other zones of copper - gold ± molybdenum interest

that have the potential to produce shallow copper-gold resources. The presence of anomalous

molybdenum in several of these may also suggest connection to other buried porphyry intrusions.

"We are now well placed to test a central porphyry target where there is a large oval satellite feature supported by coincident significant copper and gold in soils and significant anomalous molybdenum in historical hole SBTRC003 that may correlate with molybdenite in hole BTDD004 some 250m to the east. Because molybdenum occurs proximal to the core of a mineralised porphyry intrusive, and there is no

2 Refer Drew, L.J., USGS Scientific Investigations Report 2005-5272

2

3
"Together with the recent positive developments at the nearby Steam Engine Gold Project, Superior is in an excellent position to build value in its projects during 2022, as we assemble growing resources of copper, gold and other key minerals in an environment of rising demand."
"These new findings bode well for confirming whether other copper prospects in the Company's portfolio including Cockie Creek, Wyandotte and Galah Dam have porphyry associations.
onlyuse
Figure 1. Location of exploration permits comprising the Greenvale Project. Select prospects are marked with a red star. The Greenvale township and existing historic mines (yellow stars) are also indicated.
"Bottletree represents the first of several opportunities for Superior to discover and develop large copper- gold and nickel-copper-PGEdeposits within the richly endowed mineralised belts secured by the Company's Greenvale Project tenements.
antimony in rock chips to indicate high levels in a zoned porphyry system, we are confident of intersecting a buried porphyry and associated mineralisation at more moderate rather than substantial depths.

Figure 2. Regional Cu-in-soil processed image showing the large scale Bottletree copper anomaly and the location of the MIMDAS IP chargeability anomaly that was targeted with drilling during 2021.

MIMDAS IP chargeability anomaly that was targeted with drilling during 2021.

BTDD001 assays and historic hole SBTRC003

BTDD001 was drilled to test the MIMDAS IP chargeability high that occurs in part of a 750m northwest striking mineralised structural corridor with associated copper soil anomalism (Distal Copper Zone) (Figures 2 and 4). The hole intersected mainly disseminated chalcopyrite mineralisation in variably broad intervals from 132m to 684.6m (End of Hole). Coherent individual intervals range up to 87m.

Several zones of intensely mineralised shear related chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite-quartz veins were also intersected within the disseminated zones. The disseminated mineralisation was observed to correlate closely with the 3D- modelled outer (50mV/V) iso-surface of the IP chargeability model (Figure 3). The bottom 20m of the hole intersected chalcopyrite veining of a different character and more akin to that the upper half of hole BTDD004 where quartz-chalcopyrite and quartz-chalcopyrite-molybdenite veins appear more porphyry-style.

Assays show a general low Cu and Au tenor with the highest Cu related to coarse buck quartz-chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite in shears (Table 1). However, the down-hole thickness of copper mineralisation is considerable, with 132m - 684.60m (552.6m @ 0.16% Cu, 0.02g/t Au, 0.7g/t Ag) punctuated by these coarse veins which locally produce usually narrow intervals of higher grade.

produce usually narrow intervals of higher grade.

Mo values are mostly below detection (<2ppm), but with a few higher values including 526-527m, 1m @ 63ppm Mo and 607-608m, 1m @ 26ppm Mo. This is in contrast to higher Mo values expected in hole BTDD004 (yet to be assayed) where visible molybdenite was logged (Figure 3).

The high Mo values prompted a review of historical hole SBTRC003 to the west of the Distal Copper Zone and west of BTDD004, as some significant Mo assays were noted. These include a 42m interval averaging 79.7ppm Mo (Table 2). The importance of these results is that a possible porphyry source to the molybdenite veining may lie at depth beneath hole SBTRC003 or further west, as anomalous Mo is characteristically proximal to the core of any mineralised porphyry intrusion (Figures 3 and 4).

4

Table 1. Summary Cu, Au and Ag geochemistry for hole BTDD001.

Hole ID

Hole ID

From

To

Interval

Cu (%)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

(m)

(m)

(m)

132

684.6

552.6

0.16

0.02

0.7

146

161

15

0.23

0.04

1.6

incl

156

158

2

0.73

0.15

4.9

212

216

4

0.59

0.09

3.0

282

294

12

0.27

0.03

1.0

309

319

10

0.72

0.08

2.1

incl

310

315

5

1.14

0.13

3.3

incl

313

314

1

2.79

0.24

7.8

incl

313

317

4

1.32

0.16

3.9

432

519

87

0.28

0.03

1.0

incl

458

469

11

0.30

0.04

1.0

BTDD001

incl

479

482

3

0.66

0.08

2.1

incl

493

503

10

0.45

0.05

1.6

Incl

493

494

1

1.29

0.07

4.5

incl

506

519

13

0.35

0.03

1.2

528

533

5

0.34

0.03

1.1

536

544

8

0.29

0.03

0.9

565

585

20

0.44

0.06

1.6

incl

580

582

2

1.45

0.33

5.5

666

675

9

0.40

0.06

1.6

incl

666

670

4

0.60

0.08

2.5

incl

667

668

1

1.30

0.10

4.7

673

679

6

0.32

0.03

1.1

Table 2. Summary Mo geochemistry for hole SBTRC003.

For

Hole ID

From

To

Interval (m)

Mo (ppm)

(m)

(m)

40

44

4

53

112

154

42

79.7

SBTRC003

incl

112

116

4

93.5

incl

130

136

6

307.3

incl

142

144

2

149

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Superior Resources Limited published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 22:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
