Superior Resources : First Bottletree assays build confidence in porphyry system

• Four other large near-surface high order copper zones, including the central porphyry target, exist within the Bottletree area and are also considered primary targets as they appear to exhibit porphyry geochemical indicators and carry higher gold grades

porphyry-type vein sets, 200m above intense mineralisation intersected at the bottom of

• Third hole (BTDD004, yet to be assayed), collared 200m west of the Distal Copper Zone and

hole SBTRD006 located 180m to the northwest of BTDD001; a rock chip with 11.34% Cu

significant grade and volume; the zone is only partly tested with 4 holes, including 2018

• Good potential exists at the Distal Copper Zone for the delineation of a Cu-Au resource of

to the west at depth and northwest and southeast along the 750m strike of the structural

Although not the primary target, the Distal Copper Zone tested by BTDD001 is,

expected to be developed at moderate depths within the porphyry

interpreted to be located about 500m southwest of the IP anomaly

The primary targetat Bottletree is the buried Cu-Au-Mo porphyry with the core

copper veins in chloritic shears, interpreted to have formed distalto the core of a buried

• Mineralisation in the hole is a combination of disseminated copper as well as late-stage

chargeability anomaly located on the outer edge of the Bottletree Prospect area, defined

• Awaiting results of the new soil geochemical survey over Bottletree that will give a clearer picture of zonation to assist targeting of mineralised porphyries

• Large multi-stage drilling program planned for the end of Q1 2022

only Superior Resources Limited ( ASX:SPQ ) ( Superior , the Company ) announced today the first assay results from a 2,300m diamond drilling program at its Bottletree Copper Prospect, which forms part of the Company's 100%- owned Greenvale Project, approximately 210kms west of Townsville, Queensland (Figure 1). Assay results for rock chip samples taken from the Bottletree area are also reported.

BTDD001, drilled to 684.6m, is one of two deep core holes testing a large MIMDAS induced polarisation ( IP ) chargeability anomaly located on the outer edge of a 1.5km x 1km soil copper anomaly, which defines the Bottletree Prospect. The IP chargeability anomaly highlighted a part of a large zone of disseminated and vein use copper mineralisation that extends for 750m within a major northwest-striking mineralised structural corridor

(Figures 2 and 3).

The hole intersected extensive disseminated and vein copper-gold-silver mineralisation over variably broad intervals from 132m to 681m, with individual intervals ranging up to 87m. The disseminated zones include numerous zones of high grade, intensely mineralised shear-related chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite-quartz veins returning up to 2.79% Cu.

Drilling confirmed that the extensive copper mineralisation highlighted by the chargeability anomaly does not represent part of the main mineralised porphyry stock, but late-stage mineralisation sourced from a large copper-gold porphyry system located nearby and to the west of the anomaly. Significantly, a new understanding of the polymetallic veining suggests the mineralisation has affinities with late-stage shear veining in some Central European porphyry deposits that are developed after the main stockwork and sheeted vein mineralisation stages of the porphyry2.

In addition, the mineralisation is more extensive than indicated by the chargeability anomaly and crops out at surface. Although the drilling did not identify the targeted porphyry stock, the amount of copper mineralisation is considerable and is currently observed over at least 750m surface strike, 500m width and 600m vertical extent.

personal Superior's Managing Director, Peter Hwang commented: "Each of the three holes drilled at Bottletree last year has taken our understandings of the mineralisation system and the prospect to new levels. Our initial focus was on the large MIMDAS IP anomaly, but the turn of events that directed us westwards to a much larger and higher potential target was exciting to see. "Although the mineralisation associated with the IP anomaly is not the targeted porphyry deposit, the For amount of copper being identified there is significant, starts from surface and there is good potential to define a sizeable deposit. "While new multi-element soil data is awaited to give a better idea of zonation and vectors to porphyry mineralisation, the historical data shows at least four other zones of copper - gold ± molybdenum interest that have the potential to produce shallow copper-gold resources. The presence of anomalous molybdenum in several of these may also suggest connection to other buried porphyry intrusions.

"We are now well placed to test a central porphyry target where there is a large oval satellite feature supported by coincident significant copper and gold in soils and significant anomalous molybdenum in historical hole SBTRC003 that may correlate with molybdenite in hole BTDD004 some 250m to the east. Because molybdenum occurs proximal to the core of a mineralised porphyry intrusive, and there is no

2 Refer Drew, L.J., USGS Scientific Investigations Report 2005-5272

