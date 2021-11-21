Superior Resources : Significant potential for growth at Steam Engine

Importantly, the intersections are located predominantly outside the current Mineral Resource of 1.73 million tonnes grading 2.2 g/t Au for 122,000 ounces of gold1, which was based on the 2020 drilling program.

The latest results from 15 RC holes drilled into the Steam Engine Lode confirm the down-dip strengthening of the lode, a development that has been observed over substantial portions of the Steam Engine Lode.

Superior Resources Limited (ASX:SPQ) (Superior, the Company) announced today a further boost for its emerging Steam Engine Gold Project following the latest batch of assay results. The drilling program is part of Forthe Company's 13,000m drilling campaign underway at its 100%-owned Greenvale Project, located

• 85 RC/diamond holes have been drilled at Steam Engine for total of 7,916m from the 13,000m,

The holes targeted predominantly deeper portions of the main Steam Engine Lode. The drilling has shown For considerable potential for increasingly deeper portions of the Steam Engine Lode to contain substantially greater thicknesses of gold mineralisation. The results confirm that good potential exists for significant expansion of the Mineral Resource and that further down-dip drilling of the lode should also be continued to outline the extent

of underground potential at Steam Engine. The mineralisation remains open at depth.

The current depth extents to which the Steam Engine Lode has been drilled is considered to be relatively shallow and considerable potential exists to incorporate deeper Mineral Resources into a larger open-cut pit.

Significant results include SRC188 with 21 metres @ 2.2 g/t Au from 160 metres downhole (including 5m @ 5.1 g/t), SRC175 with 8 metres @ 2.8 g/t from 154m downhole (including 1m @ 6.7 g/t), SRC183 with 9 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au from 173 metres downhole (including 1m @ 10.7 g/t), SRC176 with 7 metres @ 2.7 g/t Au from 118 metres downhole (including 2m @ 5.6 g/t), SRC178 with 7 metres @ 2.4 g/t Au from 76 metres downhole (including 1m @ 8.1 g/t) and SRC177 with 8 metres @ 2.2 g/t from 126 metres downhole (Table 1).

2

"This process will examine the merits and timing of establishing a scalable processing plant against haulage and toll-treatment pathways, optimal Mineral Resource targets and other key financial factors."

"In the meantime, we are progressing with a revision of the Mineral Resource Estimate as well as preparing a maiden Ore Reserve. With the continued positive developments from this year's Resource drilling program together with the recent strengthening of gold price forecasts, we are also undertaking further financial modelling to reassess the project's development strategy.

"In addition, we will also target the significant potential that exists in the Southern Zone Lodes and the two-kilometre-long Dinner Creek Lode. The southern extents of most of the lode zones are obscured by thin Tertiary cover. Surface soil geochemistry indicates the potential for extensions of the lodes beneath the cover as well as the existence of new lode zones west and south of the current lodes. We are planning to drill each of these target zones in the next program.

"Of the almost 15,000 metres of Resource drilling that has been completed since mid-2020, most were infill holes aimed at upgrading confidence levels of shallow parts of the Steam Engine and Eastern Ridge lodes. Having achieved that objective, we will now focus on expanding the mineralisation envelope to realise the potential of the Steam Engine and Eastern Ridge lodes. At surface, these lodes have a combined strike length of at least 2.5 kilometres, of which, only about 15% has been tested to any depths greater than about 50m.

onlyuse

personal The latest results at Steam Engine follow the spectacular intersection grading 115.2 g/t Au from its Eastern Ridge Lode, announced in October (refer ASX release 18 October 2021), among other positive drilling results in 2021.

Superior aims to develop a low capex mining operation at Steam Engine, with the potential for near-term cashflow to drive increased shareholder value and support the Company's other high-potential Queensland projects, including the Bottletree Copper Prospect.

Assay Results - 5 th Batch

Results have been received from 15 reverse-circulation ( RC ) drill holes (SRC175 to SRC189) at the Steam Engine Lode (Table 1).

"Once again, the results continue to firm up the project's potential at depth and along strike. The confidence provided by this year's drilling program has enabled us to commit to an even larger follow-up program aimed at aggressively expanding the mineralisation envelope.