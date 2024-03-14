Supermarket Income REIT PLC - London-based real estate investment trust focused on UK grocery stores - Ben Green buys 67,573 shares at GBP0.7435 each, worth GBP50,243, in London on Thursday. Green is director of Supermarket Income's investment advisor Atrato Capital Ltd. Green now holds 1.2 million shares in the company.

Current stock price: 74.20 pence, closed down 2.4% in London on Thursday.

12-month change: down 16%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

