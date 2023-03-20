Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Supermarket Income REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUPR   GB00BF345X11

SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC

(SUPR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:07:37 2023-03-20 am EDT
86.00 GBX   -1.15%
04:20aSupermarket Income completes sale of interest in Sainsbury's portfolio
AN
03:46aUK water regulator Ofwat can block dividend payments
AN
03:29aSupermarket Income REIT Closes Sale of Sainsbury's Portfolio Stake
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supermarket Income completes sale of interest in Sainsbury's portfolio

03/20/2023 | 04:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Supermarket Income REIT PLC on Monday said it sold its interest in the J Sainsbury PLC's reversion portfolio.

The real estate investment trust said the sale was completed on Friday, as expected.

It received GBP279.3 million for the first tranche of the total GBP430.9 million consideration.

Supermarket Income said it has used part of the proceeds to repay, in full, a GBP202.8 million debt facility provided by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Earlier this month, Sainsbury's bought Supermarket Income's 51% interest in Highbury and Dragon for GBP430.9 million. Reversion portfolio is held in the Highbury and Dragon investment vehicles.

Sainsbury's had held a 49% interest in the portfolio since its creation in 2000.

The second tranche of GBP116.9 million will be paid on July 10, and the third tranche of GBP34.7 million is conditional on the sale of the remaining five stores by Sainsbury's.

Sainsbury's said then that after the purchase, it will buy a freehold of 21 of the 26 SRP portfolio properties, which will continue to operate as Sainsbury's supermarkets, while the remaining five stores will be sold by Sainsbury's.

Supermarket Income shares were down 1.6% on Monday morning in London at 85.64 pence each, while Sainsbury's shares were down 1.3% at 245.96 pence each.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
J SAINSBURY PLC -1.12% 246.4 Delayed Quote.14.47%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -3.78% 125.81 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC -0.92% 86.2 Delayed Quote.-15.12%
All news about SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC
04:20aSupermarket Income completes sale of interest in Sainsbury's portfolio
AN
03:46aUK water regulator Ofwat can block dividend payments
AN
03:29aSupermarket Income REIT Closes Sale of Sainsbury's Portfolio Stake
MT
03/14FTSE 100 Index Closed Up 1.2% on US Inflation Data
DJ
03/14UK's Declining Wage Growth a Positive for BOE
DJ
03/14Sainsbury's buys Supermarket Income's Sainsbury's Reversion portfolio
AN
03/14UK Bank, Finance Stocks Drop as Contagion Fears Linger
DJ
03/14FTSE 100 Lower Again as SVB Fallout Continues to Rattle Investors
DJ
03/14UK Wage Data Raises Case for BOE to Hold Out on Rate Rise
DJ
03/14Sainsbury's to Acquire Supermarket Income REIT's Stake in Stores Portfolio for GBP431 M..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 95,1 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2023 -139 M -169 M -169 M
Net Debt 2023 528 M 642 M 642 M
P/E ratio 2023 -14,4x
Yield 2023 6,88%
Capitalization 1 082 M 1 317 M 1 317 M
EV / Sales 2023 16,9x
EV / Sales 2024 15,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Supermarket Income REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 87,00 GBX
Average target price 108,89 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Nicholas Hewson Non-Executive Chairman
Vincent John Prior Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Martin Austen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sapna Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Cathryn Vanderspar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERMARKET INCOME REIT PLC-15.12%1 317
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-11.21%34 102
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.03%16 301
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-16.57%10 931
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-9.36%9 678
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-8.15%7 627