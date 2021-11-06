Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Supermax Corporation Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUPERMX   MYL7106OO007

SUPERMAX CORPORATION BERHAD

(SUPERMX)
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
All News

Malaysia's Smart Glove says it opposes forced labour after U.S. import ban

11/06/2021 | 01:40am EDT
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Smart Glove on Saturday said it was opposed to forced labour and committed to the well-being of its workers, after the United States banned imports from the rubber glove maker for alleged forced labour practices.

On Thursday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a "Withhold Release Order" https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-bans-imports-fifth-malaysian-firm-15-months-over-alleged-forced-labour-2021-11-05 prohibiting imports from Smart Glove and its group of companies, citing what the CBP called reasonable evidence that indicates "Smart Glove production facilities utilise forced labour".

Smart Glove, which makes gloves used in the medical and food industries, became the fifth Malaysian firm in 15 months to be slapped with such a ban.

In an emailed statement, Smart Glove said it had contacted CBP to obtain more information about the ban and that it would look to resolve the action.

"Smart Glove stands against forced labour and is committed to all of our workers' health, safety and well-being; and we remain dedicated to their welfare," it said.

Malaysian factories - which make everything from palm oil to medical gloves and iPhone components - have come under increasing scrutiny over allegations of abuse of foreign workers, who form a significant part of the manufacturing workforce.

Smart Glove's peers have also faced similar U.S. action over alleged labour abuses.

Supermax Corp, banned last month https://www.reuters.com/world/us-bars-malaysian-glove-maker-supermax-over-alleged-labour-abuses-2021-10-21, has said it will speed up a process it had begun in 2019 to meet International Labour Organisation standards on workers' welfare.

Top Glove - the world's largest latex glove maker - was barred by the CBP last July. The ban was lifted last month https://www.reuters.com/business/malaysias-top-glove-says-cleared-resume-business-with-us-2021-09-10 after the company resolved the labour issues.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUPERMAX CORPORATION BERHAD 2.65% 1.94 End-of-day quote.-67.72%
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. -0.40% 2.48 End-of-day quote.-59.48%
All news about SUPERMAX CORPORATION BERHAD
01:40aMalaysia's Smart Glove says it opposes forced labour after U.S. import ban
RE
11/04U.S. bans imports from fifth Malaysian firm in 15 months over alleged forced labour
RE
10/21SUPERMAX BERHAD : U.S. blocking imports of tomatoes from Mexican farm over forced labor al..
RE
10/20U.S. bars Malaysian glove maker Supermax over alleged labour abuses
RE
08/27SUPERMAX BERHAD : Profit More Than Doubles in Fiscal Q4
MT
08/26Tranche Update on Supermax Corporation Berhad's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Januar..
CI
08/26Supermax Corporation Berhad Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended June ..
CI
08/26Supermax Corporation Berhad Declares Special Dividend for the Financial Year Ended 30 J..
CI
07/05Singapore Shares Close Higher on Monday; Creative Technology Slips 4% on Expected Opera..
MT
07/04MC PAYMENT : Chairman Leaves Over Differences with Sponsor; CFO, COO Also Tender Resignati..
MT
Financials
Sales 2022 4 489 M 1 080 M 1 080 M
Net income 2022 1 339 M 322 M 322 M
Net cash 2022 915 M 220 M 220 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,81x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 5 078 M 1 221 M 1 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart SUPERMAX CORPORATION BERHAD
Supermax Corporation Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SUPERMAX CORPORATION BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,94 MYR
Average target price 2,36 MYR
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Say Chuan Cheok Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wooi Teik Gong Independent Non-Executive Director
Rashid bin Bakar Independent Non-Executive Director
Heng Peng Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Keng Lim Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERMAX CORPORATION BERHAD-67.72%1 221
COLOPLAST A/S13.65%35 351
SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP MEDICAL POLYMER COMPANY LIMITED-32.31%6 867
TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD.-59.48%4 793
INTCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-50.40%4 738
HARTALEGA HOLDINGS BERHAD-52.88%4 691