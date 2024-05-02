Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Supernus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SUPN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On April 8, 2024, Supernus announced that the FDA had issued a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) in response to the Company’s New Drug Application for its Parkinson’s disease treatment, SPN-830. The CRL stated that “the review cycle for the application is complete, but that the application is not ready for approval in its present form." Specifically, “two areas that require additional review by the FDA or additional information to be provided to the FDA," respectively relating to product quality and the master file for the infusion device.

On this news, Supernus’s stock price fell $2.12, or 6.3%, to close at $31.43 per share on April 8, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Supernus securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501686113/en/