  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUPN   US8684591089

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SUPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:06 2022-06-13 pm EDT
26.50 USD   -2.39%
SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS : View Presentation
PU
SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Supernus to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
Supernus Pharmaceuticals : View Presentation

06/13/2022 | 02:43pm EDT
Supernus

Pharmaceuticals

Jefferies Healthcare Conference

June 2022

© 2022 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1

Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation and other matters discussed today or answers that may be given to questions asked include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements, among other things, relate to Supernus' business strategy, goals and expectations concerning its product candidates, ability to integrate the acquired portfolio into its infrastructure, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "will", and similar terms and phrases are used to identify forward-looking statements in this presentation. Supernus' operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside its control, including the potential impact of COVID-19, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect its results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Supernus assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Supernus has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reports and other documents required by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Before you purchase any Supernus securities, you should read such reports and other documents to obtain more complete information about the company's operations and business and the risks and uncertainties that it faces in implementing its business plan. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

© 2022 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Proven Execution in CNS & ADHD

30+ Years of CNS experience including Four Products in ADHD

2005 - Present

1997 - 2005

For several years, and prior to becoming independent in 2005, Supernus operated as Shire Laboratories, Inc., a division of Shire.

SPN-830,SPN-820,SPN-817,SPN-840,SPN-443,SPN-446,SPN-448, and SPN-396 are product candidates in various stages of development. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners

© 2022 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

PipelineSPN-830SPN-820SPN-817SPN-840SPN-443SPN-446SPN-448SPN-396

3

Significant Experience & Capabilities in Drug Development

Discovery Platform

Design and synthesis of new compounds based on structure, function and disease pathways

Toxicology

Validated drug candidates

Discovery

Concept

Validation

Safety

CMC

Drug

Candidate

In vitro, PK,

preclinical proof of

concept, and

stability studies

In-house CMC/drug delivery expertise & GMP manufacturing

© 2022 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

4

Robust CNS Pipeline to Drive Long-term Growth

Program

Indications

Discovery

Preclinical Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 NDA

Market

ADHD- Adult

SPN-830

PD

PDUFA

Oct 2022

SPN-840

PD

SPN-820

TRD*

SPN-817

Epilepsy

SPN-845

PD

SPN-443

ADHD

SPN-446

CNS

SPN-448

CNS

SPN-396

CNS

*TRD = Treatment Resistant Depression

PD = Parkinson's Disease

© 2022 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 18:42:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 675 M - -
Net income 2022 105 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 450 M 1 450 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 575
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 27,15 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jack A. Khattar President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Timothy C. Dec Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles W. Newhall Chairman
Padmanabh P. Bhatt Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank Mottola Senior VP-Quality, GMP Operations & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-6.89%1 450
MERCK KGAA-25.70%77 160
KYOWA KIRIN CO. LTD.-6.22%11 774
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-16.67%4 950
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-36.52%3 138
YUHAN CORPORATION-7.89%3 038