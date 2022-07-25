Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUPN   US8684591089

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SUPN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
30.55 USD   +0.33%
05:01pSupernus Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2022
GL
05:00pSupernus Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2022
AQ
06/17SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supernus Pharmaceuticals to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 4, 2022

07/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
ROCKVILLE, Md., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company expects to report financial and business results for the second quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Jack Khattar, President and CEO, and Tim Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call to present the second quarter 2022 financial and business results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Following management’s prepared remarks and discussion of business results, the call will be open for questions.

A live webcast will be accessible in the Events & Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website www.supernus.com/investors.

Participants may also pre-register any time before the call here. Once registration is completed, participants will be provided a dial-in number with a personalized conference code to access the call. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website www.supernus.com/investors. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the live call.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO
Tim Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Peter Vozzo
ICR Westwicke
Office: (443) 213-0505
Mobile: (443) 377-4767
Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


