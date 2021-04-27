Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUPN

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SUPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supernus to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

04/27/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company expects to report business results for the first quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Jack Khattar, President and CEO, and Jim Kelly, Executive Vice President and CFO, will host a conference call to present the first quarter 2021 financial and business results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Following management’s prepared remarks and discussion of business results, the call will be open for questions.

A live webcast will be available at www.supernus.com.

Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference dial-in:(877) 288-1043
International dial-in:(970) 315-0267
Conference ID:9275942
Conference Call Name:Supernus Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company’s website, www.supernus.com, under the Investor Relations section. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 60 days following the live call.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, cervical dystonia and chronic sialorrhea. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, depression, and rare CNS disorders. For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer
Jim Kelly, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ICR
Office: (443) 213-0505
Mobile: (443) 377-4767
Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:44pSUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Confere..
AQ
05:44pSupernus to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
GL
04/13SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Jefferies Lifts Supernus Pharmaceuticals to Buy From..
MT
04/13EQS-ADHOC  : Newron announces AGM 2021 result
DJ
04/13PRESS RELEASE  : Newron announces AGM 2021 result
DJ
04/05SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Announces FDA Approval of Qelbree (SPN-812) for the ..
AQ
04/05SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
04/05SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Current Report (SEC Filing - 8-K)
PU
04/05SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS  : Secures FDA Approval of Qelbree as Pediatric ADHD Tr..
MT
04/02Supernus Announces FDA Approval of Qelbree™ (SPN-812) for the Treatment..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 570 M - -
Net income 2021 54,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 31,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 688 M 1 688 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,96x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 563
Free-Float 96,0%
Chart SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,50 $
Last Close Price 31,89 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack A. Khattar President, CEO, Secretary & Director
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles W. Newhall Chairman
Padmanabh P. Bhatt Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank Mottola Senior VP-Quality, GMP Operations & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.26.75%1 688
MERCK KGAA2.07%75 220
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD24.75%30 520
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.16.92%16 492
SK BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-32.25%8 282
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-6.59%6 320
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ