Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    SUPN

SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SUPN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Supernus to Present at J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference

01/06/2021 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company's management will present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 9:10 a.m. ET, and will be available for virtual investor meetings.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of this webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company markets Trokendi XR® (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy; Oxtellar XR® (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy; APOKYN® (apomorphine hydrochloride injection) for the acute treatment of hypomobility in advanced Parkinson’s disease (PD); MYOBLOC® (rimabotulinumtoxinB) for the treatment of cervical dystonia and treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults; and XADAGO® (safinamide) as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in PD patients with hypomobility. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD; SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in PD; SPN-820 for treatment-resistant depression; and SPN-817 for the treatment of epilepsy.

See full Prescribing Information for our products here: Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, MYOBLOC, and XADAGO.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:
Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO
Jim Kelly, EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke, an ICR Company
Office: (443) 213-0505
Mobile: (443) 377-4767
Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
05:30pSupernus to Present at J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference
GL
2020S&P 500 ends slightly higher as investors bet on recovery
RE
2020CLOSE UPDATE : Stocks End Mixed on Confidence in Vaccines, Stimulus Package; Gai..
MT
2020S&P 500 ends slightly higher as investors bet on recovery
RE
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Drifting Away from Prior Advance
MT
2020Wall Street gains on recovery bets
RE
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Helping Fuel Wednesday Markets Advance
MT
2020S&P 500, Dow Reach Higher as House Democrats Aim to Boost COVID-19 Relief Pay..
MT
2020MIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Firmer Midday on Lower Jobless Claims
MT
2020S&P, Dow rise as weekly jobless claims dip; Nasdaq retreats
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 523 M - -
Net income 2020 122 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 364 M 1 364 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,75 $
Last Close Price 25,89 $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,18%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jack A. Khattar President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Charles W. Newhall Chairman
James Patrick Kelly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Padmanabh P. Bhatt Chief Scientific Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank Mottola Vice President-Quality & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.90%1 364
MERCK KGAA2.00%76 432
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD10.07%27 691
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-3.34%14 389
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-4.77%6 407
YUHAN CORPORATION2.00%4 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ