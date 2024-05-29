NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

The Notice of Annual General Meeting to which this Proxy Form relates and the Report and Accounts are available on the Company's website at www.supplymecapital.com⧸

NOTES TO THE FORM OF PROXY

Pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 (as amended by the Companies Act 2006 (Consequential Amendments) (Uncertificated Securities) Order 2009), the Company specifies that only those members registered on the Company's register of members at 6:00 p.m. on 24 June 2024; or if this meeting is adjourned, at 6:00 p.m. on the day 48 hours (not accounting for any part of day that is not a working day) prior to the adjourned meeting, shall be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting.

As a member of the Company, you are entitled to appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights to attend, speak and vote at the meeting. You can only appoint a proxy using the procedures set out in these notes and the notes to the AGM Notice and the Articles. Your attention is drawn in particular to article 68 of the Articles.

A proxy does not need to be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting to represent you. Details of how to appoint the Chair of the meeting or another person as your proxy using the proxy form are set out in these notes. If you wish your proxy to speak on your behalf at the Meeting you will need to appoint your own choice of proxy (not the Chair) and give your instructions directly to them.

You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share.

If you do not give your proxy an indication of how to vote on any resolution, your proxy will vote or abstain from voting at his or her discretion. Your proxy will vote (or abstain from voting) as he or she thinks fit in relation to any other matter which is put before the meeting.

The notes to the Form of Proxy explain how to direct your proxy how to vote on each resolution or withhold their vote. To appoint a proxy using the proxy form, the form must be: completed and signed and sent or delivered to the Company's registrars, Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen, West Midlands, B62 8HD and received by Neville Registrars Limited no later than 11:00 a.m. (British Summer Time) on 24 June 2024. In the case of a member which is a company, the Form of Proxy must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the proxy form is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the Form of Proxy.

CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies by using the CREST electronic appointment service may do so by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual. To be valid, the appropriate CREST message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or an amendment to the instructions given to a previously appointed proxy, must be transmitted so as to be received by our agent Neville Registrars Limited (CREST ID: 7RA11) by 11:00 a.m. (British Summer Time) on 24 June 2024. See the notes to the Notice of Meeting for further information on proxy appointments through CREST.

In the case of joint holders, where more than one of the joint holders purports to appoint a proxy, only the appointment submitted by the most senior holder will be accepted. Seniority is determined by the order in which the names of the joint holders appear in the Company's register of members in respect of the joint holding (the first-named being the most senior).

To change your proxy instructions simply submit a new proxy appointment using the methods set out above. Where you have appointed a proxy using the hard-copy proxy form and would like to change the instructions using another hard-copy Form of Proxy, please contact Neville Registrars Limited on 0121 585 1131.

In order to revoke a proxy instruction you will need to inform the Company by sending a signed hard copy notice clearly stating that you revoke your proxy appointment to Neville Registrars Limited, Neville House, Steelpark Road, Halesowen, West Midlands, B62 8HD. In the case of a member which is a company, the revocation notice must be executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an officer of the company or an attorney for the company. Any power of attorney or any other authority under which the revocation notice is signed (or a duly certified copy of such power or authority) must be included with the revocation notice. Appointment of a proxy does not preclude you from attending the Meeting and voting in person. Except as provided above, members who have general queries about the Annual General Meeting should contact Neville Registrars Limited on 0121 585 1131 (no other method of communication will be accepted).

Please complete and return this Form of Proxy to the Registrar at the address shown overleaf. If you wish to use an envelope, please address it to 'FREEPOST NEVILLE REGISTRARS'. If it is posted outside the United Kingdom, please return it in an envelope using the address shown overleaf and pay the appropriate postage charge.

Supply@ME Capital plc FORM OF PROXY

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with registered number 03936915)

I⧸We _________________________________________________ being (a) member(s) of the Company and entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting, hereby appoint

(Please only complete if appointing someone other than the Chairman of the Meeting)

or failing him⧸her, the Chair of the Meeting as my⧸our proxy, to attend, speak and vote for me⧸us and on my⧸our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 26 June 2024 at the offices of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe (UK) LLP, 107 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6DN at 11:00 a.m. (British Summer Time) and at any adjournment thereof.