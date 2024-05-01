(Alliance News) - Supply@Me Capital PLC on Wednesday reported a narrowed annual loss and higher revenue.

Supply@Me Capital is a London-based fintech firm providing inventory monetisation solutions.

Shares in the company closed down 5.9% to 0.024 pence each in London on Wednesday. Over the last 12 months, Supply@Me shares are down 60%.

Revenue in 2023 rises to GBP158,000 from GBP138,000 a year earlier.

Pretax loss narrows to GBP4.2 million from GBP7.7 million.

Chair Albert Ganyushin said: "The team managed to overcome many challenges in 2023 and put in place foundations for SYME to start delivering in 2024 on its tremendous potential of reaching a large addressable market."

