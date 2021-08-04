Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Support.com, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPRT   US86858W2008

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

(SPRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/04 03:39:54 pm
6.935 USD   +11.50%
03:07pSUPPORT COM : Expands Tech Support Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand
PU
07/30Top Premarket Decliners
MT
07/28Top Premarket Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Support com : Expands Tech Support Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand

08/04/2021 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New capabilities leverage Support.com's Homesourcing℠ Cloud

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced the launch of a new platform, Homesourcing℠ Cloud, to expand its technical support services. Homesourcing℠ Cloud is a secure, proprietary cloud-based platform supporting a globally distributed workforce. It gives home-based experts access to a suite of tools that allow them to solve even the most complex problems: ExpertToolkit℠, SecureHub℠, and ExpertCRM℠. These resources are available as part of Support.com's white-labeled premium tech support subscription services for large enterprises, and direct to businesses and professional services firms, and consumers.

Support.com's tech support services will leverage a comprehensive suite of proprietary tools and solutions:

  • ExpertToolkit℠ - agent resources for efficient call resolution. ExpertToolkit includes secure remote device support for remote issue resolution; SeeSupport for real-time video and image sharing between customers and agents; and the Guided Paths® platform and library for dynamically branching troubleshooting.
  • SecureHub℠ - HIPAA and PCI-compliant operational security enforcement, including location, device, and identity verification with advanced biometrics; two-way data encryption; and clean desk enforcement.
  • ExpertCRM℠ - CRM solution enabling data sharing and seamless customer interaction. Includes call analytics and dashboard, APIs for integration and data export; ticketing system with skills-based routing; and omnichannel customer contact capabilities.

Support.com is offering these services in response to the increased technological complexity of modern life. Recent data from Deloitte indicates that the average U.S. household now has over 25 connected devices, more than double the average of only a year ago. Support.com's solutions allow the company's experts to troubleshoot devices within the context of the entire smart home ecosystem, ensuring interoperability across all devices.

Business IT needs have grown more complex as well. The rise of virtual meetings, remote collaboration solutions, and cloud-based technology services have caused exponential growth in the array of software, devices and endpoints required for day-to-day operations. Support.com offers businesses and professional services firms Remote IT HelpDesk services that support all employee devices, ensuring employees stay connected, secure, and productive.

Support.com's global network of experts can provide customer and tech support for any location or vertical. The company's unique homesourcing℠ model allows Support.com to hyper-target, hire, and onboard highly-matched experts at the industry's fastest pace. Global team expansions in the US, Canada, India, the Philippines, Mexico, and Colombia allow Support.com to offer round-the-clock support services and true business process continuity.

'Real-world problems don't happen on a schedule,' says Lance Rosenzweig, CEO of Support.com. 'Support.com is there for customers after-hours, on weekends, or during holidays. We've developed a scalable platform to address complex technical problems. This is a sustainable model for tech support business continuity that is designed to adapt to whatever the future brings.'

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a leading provider of customer and technical support solutions and security software delivered by home-based employees. For more than twenty years, the company has achieved stellar results for enterprise clients, leading businesses, and consumers. Support.com efficiently meets rapidly-changing market needs with a highly-scalable homesourcingSM model, IoT expertise, omnichannel solutions, and proprietary software. With no bricks and mortar facilities, no commuting, and a secure cloud-based infrastructure, Support.com is a global leader in sustainability. For more information, please visit www.support.com.Support.com, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer. For more information, visit www.support.com.

© 2021 Support.com, Inc. All rights reserved. Support.com and the Support.com logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Support.com, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact

Jacob Moelter
IR@support.com

SOURCE: Support.com, Inc.

Disclaimer

support.com Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 19:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUPPORT.COM, INC.
03:07pSUPPORT COM : Expands Tech Support Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand
PU
07/30Top Premarket Decliners
MT
07/28Top Premarket Gainers
MT
07/16SUPPORT COM : Amendment to Annual Report (SEC Filing - 10-K/A)
PU
07/16SUPPORT COM : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial conditi..
AQ
07/08SUPPORT COM : Greenidge Generation Announces Letter of Intent to Expand Bitcoin ..
PU
07/08SUPPORT COM : Joins Russell Microcap® Index
PU
06/03SUPPORT COM : Launches On-Demand Fintech & Cryptocurrency Customer Support, Acce..
PU
05/13SUPPORT.COM : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/13SUPPORT COM : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Updates on Merger Tr..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43,9 M - -
Net income 2020 0,45 M - -
Net cash 2020 29,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 110x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 150 M 150 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart SUPPORT.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Support.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPPORT.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lance E. Rosenzweig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline Rook Chief Financial Officer
Joshua E. Schechter Chairman
Kevin Ruthen Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Latimer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SUPPORT.COM, INC.182.73%150
ACCENTURE PLC21.94%201 985
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.14.75%163 629
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.45%129 133
INFOSYS LIMITED31.80%94 546
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.18.87%90 435