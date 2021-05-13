Support com : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Updates on Merger Transaction Process
Call Center Services
Scalable, customized, full-service virtual call center solutions with U.S.-based agents.
Learn more
For Consumers
24/7 remote tech support from U.S.-based Tech Pros.
Any device. Any issue. Any time.
Call 1-833-202-2695
Learn more
For Small Business
On-demand, all-in-one, remote IT help desk. Available 24/7 for up to 50 employees.
Learn more
The Support.com Advantage
With over 20 years of experience providing full-service technical and customer support solutions, we know what it takes to get five-star reviews. From helping individual consumers with all their connected devices with our TechSolutions service or creating custom, scalable virtual call center solutions for large enterprises, we've done it all.
We hire the best experts.
Our unique work-from-home model allows us to
source the best talent across the United States. Our technically savvy and customer-focused agents excel at solving the toughest issues, even those that involve multiple brands and devices.
We power major brands.
With over 20 years of experience, we're the partner of choice for
virtual call center services among many of the biggest and best companies in the U.S.
We solve it with less hassle.
Our
phone, chat, and self-help services are driven by Guided Paths®, our signature solution that diagnoses problems and delivers the answers you need - step by step.
Join our team!
We're looking for team members who are as passionate
about people and technology as we are.
Learn More
Disclaimer
support.com Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:29:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SUPPORT.COM, INC.
Sales 2020
43,9 M
-
-
Net income 2020
0,45 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
29,9 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
110x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
54,9 M
54,9 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
-0,09x
EV / Sales 2020
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
780
Free-Float
61,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SUPPORT.COM, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.