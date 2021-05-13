Log in
    SPRT   US86858W2008

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

(SPRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Support com : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results; Updates on Merger Transaction Process

05/13/2021 | 09:30am EDT
Disclaimer

support.com Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 13:29:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43,9 M - -
Net income 2020 0,45 M - -
Net cash 2020 29,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 110x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,9 M 54,9 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 780
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart SUPPORT.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPPORT.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lance E. Rosenzweig President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline Rook Chief Financial Officer
Joshua E. Schechter Chairman
Kevin Ruthen Chief Technology Officer
Andrew Latimer Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPPORT.COM, INC.30.00%55
ACCENTURE PLC6.96%177 593
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.85%155 253
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.57%126 255
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.37%80 610
INFOSYS LIMITED5.67%76 578