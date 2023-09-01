September 1, 2023
SEL/SEC/ 2023-2024/45
Ref: 532509
Ref: SUPRAJIT
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Department of Corporate Services
Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G,
P. J. Towers, 25th Floor, Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E)
Mumbai- 400 001
Mumbai- 400 051
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Submission of Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23 pursuant to Regulation 34 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations)
In terms of Regulation 34(1) of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the Annual Report for the financial year 2022-23 along with the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, sent through electronic mode to shareholders of the Company whose e-mail addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participants / Registrar and Transfer Agent.
The Annual Report of the Company is also available on the website of the Company at www.suprajit.com
Kindly take this into your record and treat this as compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.
For Suprajit Engineering Limited
MEDAPPA
GOWDA JANTIKAPU
Digitally signed by MEDAPPA GOWDA JANTIKAPU
Date: 2023.09.01 19:00:02 +05'30'
Medappa Gowda. J
CFO & Company Secretary
Encl: as above
38th
ANNUAL REPORT
2022-23
Suprajit Engineering Limited
Segmental and Geographic Synergies
Category - wise
Geography - wise
1%
2.5%
8% 5%
26%
25%
19%
33%
FY
FY
25%
FY
FY
2001 - 02
2011 - 12
2021 - 22
2022 - 23
62%
23%
22%
96.5%
18%
34%
1%
Automotive
2-Wheeler
Aftermarket
Non-Automotive
10%
FY
FY
39%
FY
FY
47%
2011 - 12
2001 - 02
2021 - 22
61%
53%
2022 - 23
90%
99%
Global + India Export
India
Group Financial Highlights and Key Indicators
₹ in Million
Description
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Gross Income
2270
2663
3792
4612
5107
6006
6718
10504
12954
14546
15899
15628
16409
18405
Prot after tax
90
222
333
398
471
508
503
803
1137
1385
1338
1040
1427
1731
(PAT)
Equity and Reserves
546
702
969
1292
1667
2047
2408
4476
5242
6549
7751
8538
9897
10840
ROE%
15.49
33.89
39.84
35.22
31.85
27.36
22.58
20.90
25.49
23.49
18.71
12.77
15.48
16.69
Asset Turnover
3.25
3.81
4.37
4.58
4.29
3.94
4.00
4.69
4.04
3.56
3.86
3.36
3.79
4.27
Ratio (Net assets)
Debt Equity Ratio
0.46
0.39
0.44
0.30
0.27
0.27
0.38
0.26
0.47
0.26
0.21
0.16
0.09
0.03
(Term debt)
Current Ratio
1.24
1.30
1.59
1.50
1.57
1.60
1.85
1.81
1.61
1.53
1.65
1.47
1.76
2.02
Operational EBIDTA %
13.22
17.28
16.18
15.51
15.69
16.01
14.90
16.20
16.55
16.53
14.64
13.99
14.43
14.12
ROCE %
27.34
41.73
46.81
44.69
37.81
37.12
31.47
29.55
29.08
26.94
23.46
17.92
18.51
18.98
Book Value of
4.54
5.85
8.07
10.76
13.89
17.05
20.06
25.96
36.81
46.82
55.41
61.04
70.76
78.33
shares (Rs.)
EPS (Rs.)
0.74
1.84
2.77
3.31
3.92
4.23
4.19
6.11
8.13
9.90
9.57
7.43
10.20
12.49
Pay out Ratio (%)
25.72
27.32
20.19
23.12
22.13
27.99
30.27
31.36
20.35
23.19
22.23
23.43
17,75
24.62
to PAT **
2023
27524
1521
12245
13.18
4.51
0.27
1.92
11.58
#16.79
88.48
10.99
17.04
- *Pay out ratio on standalone basis* subject to shareholder's approval.
# Reducing total other income from EBIT and considering only long-term loan.
Enabling a world in motion
Suprajit Engineering Limited
01
MARCHING
AHEAD WITH
K. Ajith Kumar Rai
CONFIDENCE...
Founder and Chairman
My dear shareholder,
I have pleasure in sharing with you the performance of Suprajit for the year 2022-23. The enclosed reports and nancial statements provide you with detailed and relevant information.
Last year, the global recessionary trends superseded Covid concerns. Most countries tightened monetary measures with signicant interest rate hikes due to inationary concerns. The commodity prices showed signs of abating, so did IC shortages and transportation costs/delays. Team Suprajit managed the challenging times well through focussed activities at various fronts to clock a commendable performance. While the Indian automotive industry grew at 11% in the year 2022-23, your company, on a consolidated basis grew at 49.55%
Some of the highlights of the last year are as under:
- Suprajit Electronic Division (SED) was inaugurated by Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company Limited on November 2, 2022.
- Domestic Cable Division (DCD) crossed the milestone of ₹ 1000 crore sales.
- Light Duty Cable (LDC) entities continued their integration with Suprajit with excellent teamwork.
- Suprajit Technology Centre (STC) continued with commendable customer focussed product developments.
- A comprehensive aftermarket facility at Bommasandra was operationalised.
- Narsapura facility was enhanced to meet increased customer requirements.
- European business of PLD started its consolidation with a planned dissolution of Trifa.
- A strategic plan was put into action for the next 5 years.
Current year :
In-line with the strategic plan, your Company's business is now grouped into 4 verticals. This is done to get appropriate focus, attention, capital allocation and entrepreneurship for each of the divisions.
Suprajit Controls Division (SCD) will focus on global, outside of India, automotive and non automotive businesses, leveraging the strengths of LDC, SENA and SAL/SEU operations. This integration, while challenging, will bring much needed synergies amongst Group's Global Operations. I am condent that in about a year or two, we will see the fruits of this integration.
Domestic Cable Divisions (DCD) will focus on enhancing the market leadership in cables in India in both OE and aftermarket segments. Further, DCD will now leverage its proximity to customers by adding certain new products developed by STC in its strategically located plants, to make DCD more than just a cable maker.
Phoenix Lamps Division (PLD) will continue its "last man standing" philosophy of providing best halogen manufacturing footprint, not just to Indian markets but to many global brands. Once the European operations are streamlined under Luxlite by end of the year, PLD will emerge as a best one stop solution for halogen bulbs. In addition, PLD is aggressively pursuing drop in LED solutions in the aftermarket both in India and globally. It also use its export only facilities at Noida SEZ, for certain new products developed by STC. PLD will also use its inhouse expertise in automation to group's requirements.
Suprajit Electronics Division (SED) is the brand-new dimension of Suprajit. With fast evolving automotive technologies, it is strategically important for Suprajit to be part of this exciting fast changing segment. Some of the products developed by STC - digital clusters, electronic throttles, actuators, Rotary sensors etc., will be commercialised at this facility. The response so far has been exciting with multiple new business wins, signicantly from the EV segments.
Enabling a world in motion
Suprajit Engineering Limited
02
Next few years, I believe, are exciting for all of us at Suprajit, as we continue to be the preferred global cable system supplier, with signicant new business wins. PLD is emerging as the best halogen bulb supplier to the world. What is more exciting will be the product range oered by STC to customers and SED scaling its current nascent operations to challenge the best in business. It reminds me of the saying "The best is yet to come…..."
While these are exciting times in the coming years, the immediate short term continues to be challenging. The slowdown in discretionary spending has signicantly aected the non-automotive markets that we operate on. While the new wins in automotive business has to some extent oset the overall sluggish trend, there will be a negative impact on our business for the current year, by the drop in nonautomotive business.
Going forward, as we emerge "beyond cables", the landscape is exciting but road to success will also be challenging. However, with the regrouping of our teams into 4 divisions, solid focus on new projects/products, and, continued Mantra of Customer satisfaction, I am condent that Suprajit will emerge as a dependable supplier of value for money products for a range of auto/non-auto products in the years ahead for our customers and bring signicant value to all our shareholders.
To this end, I seek your continued support and good wishes.
With warm personal regards,
Yours sincerely,
K. Ajith Kumar Rai,
Chairman.
Enabling a world in motion
