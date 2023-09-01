Kindly take this into your record and treat this as compliance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015.

MARCHING AHEAD WITH K. Ajith Kumar Rai CONFIDENCE... Founder and Chairman

My dear shareholder,

I have pleasure in sharing with you the performance of Suprajit for the year 2022-23. The enclosed reports and nancial statements provide you with detailed and relevant information.

Last year, the global recessionary trends superseded Covid concerns. Most countries tightened monetary measures with signicant interest rate hikes due to inationary concerns. The commodity prices showed signs of abating, so did IC shortages and transportation costs/delays. Team Suprajit managed the challenging times well through focussed activities at various fronts to clock a commendable performance. While the Indian automotive industry grew at 11% in the year 2022-23, your company, on a consolidated basis grew at 49.55%

Some of the highlights of the last year are as under:

Suprajit Electronic Division (SED) was inaugurated by Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company Limited on November 2, 2022.

Domestic Cable Division (DCD) crossed the milestone of ₹ 1000 crore sales.

Light Duty Cable (LDC) entities continued their integration with Suprajit with excellent teamwork.

Suprajit Technology Centre (STC) continued with commendable customer focussed product developments.

A comprehensive aftermarket facility at Bommasandra was operationalised.

Narsapura facility was enhanced to meet increased customer requirements.

European business of PLD started its consolidation with a planned dissolution of Trifa.

A strategic plan was put into action for the next 5 years.

Current year :

In-line with the strategic plan, your Company's business is now grouped into 4 verticals. This is done to get appropriate focus, attention, capital allocation and entrepreneurship for each of the divisions.

Suprajit Controls Division (SCD) will focus on global, outside of India, automotive and non automotive businesses, leveraging the strengths of LDC, SENA and SAL/SEU operations. This integration, while challenging, will bring much needed synergies amongst Group's Global Operations. I am condent that in about a year or two, we will see the fruits of this integration.

Domestic Cable Divisions (DCD) will focus on enhancing the market leadership in cables in India in both OE and aftermarket segments. Further, DCD will now leverage its proximity to customers by adding certain new products developed by STC in its strategically located plants, to make DCD more than just a cable maker.

Phoenix Lamps Division (PLD) will continue its "last man standing" philosophy of providing best halogen manufacturing footprint, not just to Indian markets but to many global brands. Once the European operations are streamlined under Luxlite by end of the year, PLD will emerge as a best one stop solution for halogen bulbs. In addition, PLD is aggressively pursuing drop in LED solutions in the aftermarket both in India and globally. It also use its export only facilities at Noida SEZ, for certain new products developed by STC. PLD will also use its inhouse expertise in automation to group's requirements.

Suprajit Electronics Division (SED) is the brand-new dimension of Suprajit. With fast evolving automotive technologies, it is strategically important for Suprajit to be part of this exciting fast changing segment. Some of the products developed by STC - digital clusters, electronic throttles, actuators, Rotary sensors etc., will be commercialised at this facility. The response so far has been exciting with multiple new business wins, signicantly from the EV segments.

Enabling a world in motion